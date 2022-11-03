ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Southington woman killed in Meriden car accident

A Southington woman was killed after leaving her vehicle following a car crash in Meriden on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Breanna Alexandria Rivera, who was 29 years old. According to state police, Rivera had been involved in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Meriden, north of...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden

A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Former Cedarcrest Hospital Destroyed by Intentionally Set Fire in Newington

The former Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and police are investigating the fire as arson. The CT State Police Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division said a hiker reported the fire a little before 8 a.m. Responding firefighters saw about a half-acre of...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a 19-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in East Hartford

A man is injured after a shooting in East Hartford early Monday morning. Police said the man was shot inside of a building on Main Street. The extent of his injuries are unclear. At this time, there is no suspect in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in New Haven

Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about a collision involving a pedestrian on Whalley Avenue around 6 p.m. When police arrived to the scene, they said they found 27-year-old Shanice Reyes, of New Haven, in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Home on Nelson Street

Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a residence on Nelson Street Monday evening. Officials said the incident happened at 135 Nelson St. at about 5:20 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was shot multiple times on the second floor back porch. A resident called...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

3 Hospitalized After Sunday Morning Gunfire

Three New Haveners ended up in the hospital Sunday following early morning gun violence. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway sent out an email press release Monday morning about those shootings. He wrote that, on Sunday at around 5:01 a.m., New Haven police received a Shotspotter alert about gunfire on Sherman...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in ATV Crash in Waterbury

Police have identified the man who died after an ATV crash in Waterbury on Friday. Officers were called to East Farms Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving an ATV. When police arrived, they said they found an ATV and 29-year-old Jose Albino-Mirabal, of Waterbury....
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Death of Man Found in Hartford Hotel Room Is Homicide: PD

A man found in a Hartford hotel room with a gunshot wound Sunday morning is the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to a hotel room at 100 Weston St. at 11:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting victim who was unresponsive and they found 32-year-old Angel King, of Hartford, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

3 People Shot in Less Than an Hour in New Haven

Three people were shot in less than an hour in New Haven over the weekend. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Sherman Avenue around 5 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they said they found a 32-year-old New Haven man and a 35-year-old New Haven woman who had been shot.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy