While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Bristol Press
Southington woman killed in Meriden car accident
A Southington woman was killed after leaving her vehicle following a car crash in Meriden on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Breanna Alexandria Rivera, who was 29 years old. According to state police, Rivera had been involved in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Meriden, north of...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden
A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
NBC Connecticut
Former Cedarcrest Hospital Destroyed by Intentionally Set Fire in Newington
The former Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and police are investigating the fire as arson. The CT State Police Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division said a hiker reported the fire a little before 8 a.m. Responding firefighters saw about a half-acre of...
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a 19-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon. Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police.
Eyewitness News
Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in East Hartford
A man is injured after a shooting in East Hartford early Monday morning. Police said the man was shot inside of a building on Main Street. The extent of his injuries are unclear. At this time, there is no suspect in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in New Haven
Police have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about a collision involving a pedestrian on Whalley Avenue around 6 p.m. When police arrived to the scene, they said they found 27-year-old Shanice Reyes, of New Haven, in...
Shooting suspect arrested after manhunt in Russell, Blandford
A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford that caused a manhunt in the Russell, Blandford area.
Eyewitness News
Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Home on Nelson Street
Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a residence on Nelson Street Monday evening. Officials said the incident happened at 135 Nelson St. at about 5:20 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was shot multiple times on the second floor back porch. A resident called...
3 Hospitalized After Sunday Morning Gunfire
Three New Haveners ended up in the hospital Sunday following early morning gun violence. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway sent out an email press release Monday morning about those shootings. He wrote that, on Sunday at around 5:01 a.m., New Haven police received a Shotspotter alert about gunfire on Sherman...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in ATV Crash in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who died after an ATV crash in Waterbury on Friday. Officers were called to East Farms Street around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving an ATV. When police arrived, they said they found an ATV and 29-year-old Jose Albino-Mirabal, of Waterbury....
Eyewitness News
Suspect connected to University of St. Joseph shooting incident arrested, charged
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured. West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes was taken into custody Sunday night. They held a news conference for Monday around 11:30 a.m., during...
51-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car On I-91 In Middletown
One person was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 on southbound I-91 in Middletown. A 2015 Volvo was traveling south of the Exit 21 on-ramp in the center lane of three lanes and a Ford F-350 was traveling adjacent to the Volvo, in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.
NBC Connecticut
2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington
Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
NBC Connecticut
Death of Man Found in Hartford Hotel Room Is Homicide: PD
A man found in a Hartford hotel room with a gunshot wound Sunday morning is the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to a hotel room at 100 Weston St. at 11:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting victim who was unresponsive and they found 32-year-old Angel King, of Hartford, police said.
NBC Connecticut
3 People Shot in Less Than an Hour in New Haven
Three people were shot in less than an hour in New Haven over the weekend. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Sherman Avenue around 5 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they said they found a 32-year-old New Haven man and a 35-year-old New Haven woman who had been shot.
Eyewitness News
Suspect who exposed himself near Rocky Hill school spotted at another school
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man who exposed himself to students in Rocky Hill last week was spotted again outside of a school in town on Monday morning. Superintendent Mark Zito said the suspect was spotted in the parking lot of the Stevens School. Zito said that that all...
