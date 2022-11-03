ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Arson charges filed in fire at longtime Door County supper club and banquet hall

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
STURGEON BAY - A Sturgeon Bay man was charged Thursday with two counts of arson for the fire that severely damaged a longtime local restaurant and the apartments above it.

Jonathan J. Polich, 33, is accused in the Oct. 23 fire at Mr. G's Logan Creek Grille on State 57 south of Jacksonport. The charges, both of which are arson of a building without owner's consent, are Class C felonies.

The fire, which was reported shortly before 12:15 p.m., closed State 57 for about five hours while the Jacksonport Fire Department fought it. The Door County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Fire Marshal's office investigated the fire and found evidence of arson.

No injuries were reported from the fire, but other media outlets have reported that parts of the restaurant, which was closed for the season and has been for sale, suffered extensive damage.

Polich made his initial appearance in Door County Circuit Court Thursday and is being held in Door County Jail on $250,000 cash bond. The appearance was adjourned until 10 a.m. Nov. 8 to give the state public defender's office time to determine if Polich qualifies for one of its attorneys.

The fire remains under investigation.

