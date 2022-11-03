ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montesano, WA

Montesano’s McElravy, Sanchez earn top all-league football honors

By Ryan Sparks
The Daily World
 4 days ago
PHOTO BY SHAWN DONNELLY Montesano quarterback Jayden McElravy was named co-Offensive MVP of the 1A Evergreen League for the 2022 season.

Montesano’s Jayden McElravy and Mateo Sanchez earned top honors as the 1A Evergreen League announced its all-league football team on Thursday.

McElravy, a junior quarterback, was named co-Offensive MVP with Eatonville’s Job Kralik after guiding the Bulldogs to a 7-2 record this season.

Sanchez, a senior middle linebacker, was named co-Defensive MVP with Tenino’s Brody Noonan after leading a Bulldogs defense that held six opponents to less than 14 points this season, including three shutouts.

Sanchez was also named a First Team offensive lineman as a center.

PHOTO BY SHAWN DONNELLY Montesano center/linebacker Mateo Sanchez was named the 1A Evergreen League co-Defensive MVP and as a First Team offensive lineman league officials announced on Thursday.

Hoquiam head coach Jeremy McMillan and his staff were named Coaching Staff of the Year after improving upon a one-win season a year ago to a crossover playoff berth this season.

Multiple Harbor athletes were named to the league’s First Team Offense, including Elma quarterback Carter Studer and his two favorite targets — receivers Gibson Cain and Kyren Hackney — as well as Montesano’s Ethan Blundred (running back), Kaleb Ames (receiver) and Hoquiam’s Jake Templer (running back) and Owen McNeill (receiver).

Three Bulldogs were named to the First Team Defense with Gabe Bodwell and Cam Taylor earning nods for their defensive-line play and Cole Ekerson earning a first-team nod as a defensive back.

Hoquiam linebacker Jalen Hobucket and defensive back Zander Jump also earned First Team Defense honors.

Montesano sophomore Felix Romero was named the league’s First Team Punter.

The full all-league list is as follows:

2022 Evergreen 1A All-League Football Team

League MVP: Dylan Spicer, sr., Tenino.

Co-Offensive MVPs: Jayden Mcelravy, sr., Montesano; Job Kralik, sr., Eatonville.

Co-Defensive MVPs: Mateo Sanchez, sr., Montesano; Brody Noonan, sr., Tenino.

Coaching Staff of the Year: Hoquiam.

First Team Offense

Quarterback: Carter Studer, jr., Elma.

Running backs: Ethan Blundred, sr., Montesano; Randy Marti, sr., Tenino; Jake Templer, sr., Hoquiam; Dylan Norman, jr., Eatonville.

Receiver: Kaleb Ames, sr., Montesano; Owen McNeill, sr., Hoquiam; Gibson Cain, sr., Elma; Kyren Hackney, sr., Elma.

Offensive line: Mateo Sanchez, sr., Montesano; Kyle Cox, sr., Eatonville; Tristan Lewis, sr., Eatonville; Carsen Pero, sr., Eatonville; E.J. Haigler, jr., Tenino.

Kicker: Job Kralik, sr., Eatonville.

First Team Defense

Defensive line: Gabe Bodwell, jr., Montesano; Cam Taylor, jr., Montesano; Andres Zamudio, sr., Tenino

Linebacker: Michael Vassar, soph., Tenino; Payton Hanly, jr., Eatonville; Max Henley, jr., Eatonville; Jalen Hobucket, sr., Hoquiam

Defensive backs: Cole Ekerson, sr., Montesano; Zander Jump, jr., Hoquiam; Kaden Sayamnet, sr., Tenino; Keegan O’Connor, sr., Tenino

Punter: Felix Romero, soph., Montesano

Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Cody Strawn, jr., Tenino.

Running back: Gabe Bodwell, jr., Montesano.

Tight end: Max Craig, sr., Tenino; Bryan Budsberg, sr., Tenino.

Offensive line: Koy Knox, soph., Tenino; Memphis Barney, jr., Eatonville; Aaron Tozier, soph., Eatonville; Trevor Turpin, jr., Hoquiam; Brendyn Attard, sr., Hoquiam; Cam Taylor, jr., Montesano.

Second Team Defense

Defensive line: Tyler Johansen, jr., Montesano; Austin Salazar, sr., Elma; Tanner Thompson, jr., Elma; Tristan Lewis, sr., Eatonville; R.J. Schrimpsher, sr., Eatonville.

Linebacker: Ethan Blundred, sr., Montesano; Kaleb Ames, sr., Montesano; Anthony Burtenshaw, sr., Hoquiam.

Defensive backs: Ky Nation, soph., Eatonville; Lucas Waterson, jr., Tenino.

Honorable Mention

Montesano: Peyton Damasiewicz, jr., offensive line; Rylee Chapman, sr., offensive line; Bode Poler, jr., receiver/defensive back; Jaxson Wilson, jr., linebacker.

Hoquiam: Gevin Wonderly-Leonard, sr., kicker; Dominic Standstipher, jr., linebacker; Kort Gordon, sr., tight end.

Elma: Isaac Phillips, jr., running back; Hunter Price, sr., defensive line.

Tenino: Triston Whitiker, sr., running back; Nolan Watson, jr., offensive line; Rowdy Tafoya, soph.,

defensive line; Austin Gonia, soph., linebacker.

Eatonville: Ky Nation, soph., receiver; Bode Porter, jr., linebacker; Walker Bruun, sr., defensive back.

Aberdeen, WA
