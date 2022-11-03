ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Man shot by police at Independence gas station facing charges

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 30-year-old man is facing charges after he fired a shot at an Independence, Missouri police officer . Court documents say the officer’s gun belt stopped the round and prevented the officer from being injured.

Ryland E. Polson, of Independence, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, just after 1 a.m. Thursday, an Independence police officer saw what he believed was a disturbance between multiple people at the BP gas station at 23rd Street and Chrysler Avenue.

Police dash cam video showed a man walking away from the disturbance.

The officer eventually yelled at the man,, “Let me see your hands”. The officer ordered the man to the ground, then the man pointed a handgun at the officer. He shot at the officer, who returned fire, striking the suspect. The officer then fell to the ground.

The officer and bystanders pleaded with Polson to drop his gun and can be heard on the dash cam video.

The suspect finally dropped the gun and officers helped him with injuries until an ambulance arrived and he was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center for treatment.

Later, it was discovered that the officer was shot, but the officer’s gun belt stopped the round. His belt, handcuff case and holster were scuffed. The officer was uninjured.

At this time prosecutors have requested Polson be held on no bond.

