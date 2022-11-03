ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

94-year-old Korean War Veteran’s home destroyed by Ian, turns to 8 On Your Side for help

By Brittany Muller
 4 days ago

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Korean War Veteran’s mobile home in Wimauma was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. The 94-year-old veteran is in desperate need of some help that he hasn’t been able to get, so he’s turning to 8 On Your Side for help.

The family reached out to FEMA, the Red Cross, and the VA, but so far, no help.

Nathaniel Washington is in desperate need of a bed, after Ian left him with the roof partially caving in, the siding blown off, and mold and mildew.

“It was horrible,” Washington said. “I can’t continue to stay here.”

Washington has seen some dark days. He served in the U.S. Army as a Korean War Veteran.

“He fought in this war, this is his first time he told me that he is scared,” said Washington’s cousin, Jackie Brown. “He told me, ‘the roof is going to fall in and kill me. I’ll die here.’”

Brown said the family first turned to FEMA for help. Nathaniel mistakenly said he had insurance when in fact he does not.

“By now the Red Cross knows, the VA knows, these are all people that I made contact with you name it I’ve called them I’ve written,” she said.

Still without help, Brown said FEMA recommended bringing Washington to a shelter in Hardee County away from his family.

“I’m upset I’m mad for him,” Brown said.

This situation becoming more dire by the day.

