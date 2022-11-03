A couple of years ago, if you had asked Robert Kane, 31-year-old son of womenswear designer Karen Kane, whether he'd follow in his mother's footsteps, the answer would've been no. Be that as it may, the pull of the fashion industry was too strong. When he realized he wasn't interested in anything he was studying, the L.A. native enrolled in Parsons School of Design. After earning his BFA and designing for several labels in L.A. and New York, he set out — just like his mom did in 1979 — to launch his namesake high-end women's apparel label R.G. Kane.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO