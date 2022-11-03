ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UncoverLA

Get Your Pooch's Portrait Taken By Celebrated British Dog Photographer Rhian Ap Gruffydd at This Beverly Hills Pop-Up

Here's a perfect gift idea for dog lovers. This week, The Maybourne Beverly Hills is hosting a pop-up where Angelenos can get their pooch's portrait taken by celebrated British dog photographer Rhian Ap Gruffydd. During the one-hour appointment, Rhian, the founder of Gruff Pawtraits, will capture your pup's personality in her signature style. She'll then send you a professionally retouched print that's ready to be framed or included on your holiday greeting cards.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
UncoverLA

Introducing R.G. Kane, a Rising L.A. Womenswear Label With an Unstuffy, Boho-Inspired Take on Timeless Fashion

A couple of years ago, if you had asked Robert Kane, 31-year-old son of womenswear designer Karen Kane, whether he'd follow in his mother's footsteps, the answer would've been no. Be that as it may, the pull of the fashion industry was too strong. When he realized he wasn't interested in anything he was studying, the L.A. native enrolled in Parsons School of Design. After earning his BFA and designing for several labels in L.A. and New York, he set out — just like his mom did in 1979 — to launch his namesake high-end women's apparel label R.G. Kane.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UncoverLA

Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Squid Game: It's Merch Madness at Netflix's New Pop-Up at The Grove

Over at Netflix's new 10,000-square-foot pop-up at The Grove, it's merch madness. Open now until January 6, 2023, the one-stop shop for holiday gifts and more stocks limited edition merch around binge-worthy series including Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and Squid Game, to name a few. Colorful photo-ready vignettes inside (peep the gallery above) bring fan-favorite Netflix characters to life, including Vecna from Stranger Things, the iconic Young-Hee doll from Squid Game, Queen Charlotte's throne, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UncoverLA

Luxury Leather Atelier Savas Brings a Little Bit of Nashville to L.A. in First Foray Into Ready-to-Wear

A little bit of Nashville looks good on L.A. Bespoke leather jackets, boots, and accessories made from the finest hides and furs in the world await Angelenos at Savas' new store on Melrose. The star-loved, small-batch brand, which counts musicians Jack White, Jason Isbel, and Reba McEntire as fans, was founded by Savannah Yarborough, a Nashville-based designer who earned her menswear design degree from the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UncoverLA

UncoverLA

335
Followers
677
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Uncover LA is a stylish resource for Los Angeles' coolest people, places, and things.

 https://www.uncoverla.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy