Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Crossing work to close Waterloo Road from Byram to Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN — Work to upgrade the railroad crossing on Willow Grove Street will close Route 604 for six days later this month, police said. The work is part of a NJ Transit program to upgrade several road crossings along the commuter rail route in that part of Warren County.
NJ.com
Turnpike widening opponents say report boosts case against $4.7B plan to add more lanes
A 2020 New Jersey Turnpike Authority engineering report about the proposed $4.7 billion widening of the Hudson County extension and Newark Bay Bridge replacement includes information opponents say boosts their case against the project. A full, unredacted copy of the Jacobs engineering report was obtained by The Jersey Journal, several...
2 dead in dump truck crash on I-78 in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say. The driver and passenger in a dump truck died after the truck crashed Monday morning on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed the truck crashed into the Adams...
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
Woman, 19, dies after deer strike causes crash on Route 94 in Fredon
A 19-year-old Warren County woman was killed in a two-car collision triggered by a deer on Route 94 in Fredon on Sunday night, according to officials. A Jeep Wrangler was traveling south near the border of Frelinghuysen in Warren County around 10:30 p.m. when it hit a deer, veered into the northbound lane...
wrnjradio.com
1 killed, 2 injured after Jeep hits deer, crashes into car in Sussex County
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – One person was killed and two others were injured after a Jeep hit a deer and then crashed into a car in Sussex County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 10:27 p.m. on Route...
NJ.com
N.J. weather: Warm summer-like air sets record highs in Newark, Atlantic City
Temperatures soared into the upper 70s to low 80s across New Jersey Monday afternoon — and the calendar claims the date is Nov. 7. It was certainly feeling more like late summer instead of three weeks away from Thanksgiving, with a wave of warm air pushing its way into the Garden State and setting several new records in the process.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate deadly crash on Route 611 in Northampton County
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The two-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road. 69 News is told that at least one person died and others were injured. The coroner...
NJ.com
Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole could drop heavy rain on N.J. later this week
New Jersey will enjoy one more day of unseasonably warm weather before cooler weather returns ahead of possible heavy rain late this week due in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Forecasters says there remains “quite a bit of uncertainty” about how much rain and wind we’ll receive...
Crash shuts Route 611 North for more than hour in Forks Township
A two-vehicle crash shut Route 611 North on Friday morning in Forks Township, authorities say. The wreck was reported just after 6:30 a.m. at Frutchey Hill Road, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed. One of the vehicles then struck a house, another supervisor said. The two-lane highway, which is...
Man's Body Pulled From Passaic River
A 49-year-old man's body was pulled from the Passaic River over the weekend, officials say. The recovery was made around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 when Kearny police got reports of a man drowning, Belleville police tell various news outlets. A recovery effort was launched near the Rutgers Street Bridge...
NJ.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by train at Princeton Junction station, NJ Transit says
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a commuter train at the Princeton Junction station late Friday, transit officials said. The NJ Transit Northeast Corridor train was traveling from Penn Station New York to Trenton when it struck the pedestrian shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to a statement from the agency.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
NJ.com
Deer caused crash 2-vehicle crash that killed 19-year-old, cops say
A deer that darted out in front of a Jeep late Sunday on a highway in Sussex County was blamed for causing a two-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old woman and seriously injured the 18-year-old driver, authorities said. The fatal crash was at least the second involving a deer Sunday...
wrnjradio.com
Officials tour Warren County by helicopter to get bird’s-eye view of some issues they are working to solve
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County officials toured the county by helicopter with the NJ State Police Office of Emergency Management last week to get a bird’s-eye view of some of the issues they are working to solve. The tour looked at flood hazard mitigation efforts, truck traffic...
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says
EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
N.J. man found dead in river, police say
A man was found dead in the Passaic River Saturday near the Rutgers Street Bridge, Belleville Police told NJ Advance Media. An investigation into what happened is ongoing, but police said there were no apparent signs of injury and the body was transported to the medical examiner’s office. The...
wrnjradio.com
Former Blairstown Township Police Chief passes away at 76
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Former Blairstown Township Police Chief Charles A. Marotta has passed away. He was 76 years old. “Charlie” died on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to his obituary. Charlie dedicated his professional life to law enforcement. He was proud of his varied and distinguished...
Drunk NJ school bus driver had kids on board in crash, prosecutors say
WOODLAND PARK — A school bus driver is charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of a child after a crash on Friday. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, was drunk behind the wheel of the bus with high school students on board when he crashed into a parked car, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
NJ.com
