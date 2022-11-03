ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Warm summer-like air sets record highs in Newark, Atlantic City

Temperatures soared into the upper 70s to low 80s across New Jersey Monday afternoon — and the calendar claims the date is Nov. 7. It was certainly feeling more like late summer instead of three weeks away from Thanksgiving, with a wave of warm air pushing its way into the Garden State and setting several new records in the process.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man's Body Pulled From Passaic River

A 49-year-old man's body was pulled from the Passaic River over the weekend, officials say. The recovery was made around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 when Kearny police got reports of a man drowning, Belleville police tell various news outlets. A recovery effort was launched near the Rutgers Street Bridge...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
PIX11

Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
RUTHERFORD, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Construction in Easton's Centre Square in homestretch, city says

EASTON, Pa. – While Bacon Fest will have some changes this year to accommodate ongoing construction, many wonder if other upcoming events and traditions will be impacted by the work in downtown Easton. Event organizers say it gets better every year, but this year things will look a little...
EASTON, PA
NJ.com

N.J. man found dead in river, police say

A man was found dead in the Passaic River Saturday near the Rutgers Street Bridge, Belleville Police told NJ Advance Media. An investigation into what happened is ongoing, but police said there were no apparent signs of injury and the body was transported to the medical examiner’s office. The...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Former Blairstown Township Police Chief passes away at 76

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Former Blairstown Township Police Chief Charles A. Marotta has passed away. He was 76 years old. “Charlie” died on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to his obituary. Charlie dedicated his professional life to law enforcement. He was proud of his varied and distinguished...
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy