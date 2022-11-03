ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

onlyinbridgeport.com

At Rally With Lamont, Democrats Preach Election Turnout

Connecticut’s constitutional statewide ticket rallied local Democrats Sunday night at Testo’s Restaurant warning against voter complacency and urging another four years for Governor Ned Lamont. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also fronts the largest voter registration in the state. For a second time Lamont faces Republican Bob...
FOX 61

Punishment needed for Alex Jones' Sandy Hook claims: Lawyer

HARTFORD, Conn. — A lawyer for Sandy Hook families said Monday that significant punitive damages need to be imposed on Alex Jones to deter him and other conspiracy theorists from continuing to tell their followers the 2012 Newtown shooting was a hoax, in addition to the nearly $1 billion he already has been ordered to pay victims' relatives.
Yale Daily News

Tuesday’s midterms: here’s who’s running and how to vote

On Tuesday, New Haveners and voters will vote on a slate of statewide candidates, federal races and a constitutional amendment that opens the door to early voting. Governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont against Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party Rob Hotaling and Green Party Michelle Bicking. Secretary of the State:...
WTNH.com

Connecticut Election Results 2022

(WTNH) – Election night is just days away. Stay tuned to News 8 on Tuesday, November 8 for full election results. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. The majority of Connecticut votes on Election Day. The state does not allow early voting. In 2020, the state was still counting votes two days after the polls closed. Key areas are Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford and Hartford, the larger cities where most of the population is. Democratic candidates for statewide and federal offices have typically dominated throughout the state.
WTNH

Connecticut is the #9 least affordable state for renters

(STACKER) – Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state? In order to assess affordability, Foothold Technology looked […]
J.R. Heimbigner

One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families

money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut

The state’s weekly COVID summary: 992,227 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 2,479 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 7.54%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,687,656 PCR/NAAT tests, with 32,869 residents testing positive over the last...
FOX 61

Connecticut warns of foraging bears amid acorn crop failure

HARTFORD, Conn. — Wildlife officials in Connecticut are warning residents to be especially vigilant about feeding bears, whether intentionally or unintentionally. According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, a widespread acorn crop failure has reduced the amount of a food bears normally depend on as they try to put on as much weight as possible to prepare for winter hibernation. During their power-eating spree, known as hyperphagia, bears need to eat at least 20,000 calories per day.
WTNH

Connecticut’s 10 worst air disasters

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While plane crashes are extremely rare — and deaths in one even more so — air disasters have taken hundreds of lives in Connecticut. The state’s deadliest crashes were all small, private planes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which tracks and investigates crashes. There are 170 fatal crashes in […]
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
