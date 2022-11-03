Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Tomorrow is Election Day 2022; What to Know If You Are Voting in CT
Connecticut voters will be heading to the polls in November to decide several political races, including for governor. The election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any voter standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to...
onlyinbridgeport.com
At Rally With Lamont, Democrats Preach Election Turnout
Connecticut’s constitutional statewide ticket rallied local Democrats Sunday night at Testo’s Restaurant warning against voter complacency and urging another four years for Governor Ned Lamont. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also fronts the largest voter registration in the state. For a second time Lamont faces Republican Bob...
13 questions with CT Attorney General candidates on justice issues
The CT Mirror asked Democrat William Tong, Republican Jessica Kordas, Ken Krayeske, Green Party, and Independent A.P. Pascarella 13 questions.
Vote 2022: Fired health commissioner blasts Lamont in campaign appearance with Stefanowski
Connecticut’s former public health commissioner harshly criticized Gov. Ned Lamont’s COVID response in a campaign appearance with his opponent Thursday. Renee Coleman-Mitchell was fired two months into the pandemic and has since filed a federal discrimination lawsuit.
Punishment needed for Alex Jones' Sandy Hook claims: Lawyer
HARTFORD, Conn. — A lawyer for Sandy Hook families said Monday that significant punitive damages need to be imposed on Alex Jones to deter him and other conspiracy theorists from continuing to tell their followers the 2012 Newtown shooting was a hoax, in addition to the nearly $1 billion he already has been ordered to pay victims' relatives.
CT employee overtime costs rise again; Total payroll still shrinking
State employee unions have argued for much of the past two years that public-sector staffing has reached a crisis point.
Yale Daily News
Tuesday’s midterms: here’s who’s running and how to vote
On Tuesday, New Haveners and voters will vote on a slate of statewide candidates, federal races and a constitutional amendment that opens the door to early voting. Governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont against Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party Rob Hotaling and Green Party Michelle Bicking. Secretary of the State:...
GOP hopes to weaken Democratic hold on CT General Assembly
On Tuesday, the results in 187 General Assembly contests will provide a more granular snapshot of Connecticut’s evolving political identity.
State leaders vow to fight following challenge to Connecticut's assault weapons ban
HARTFORD, Conn. — The National Association for Gun Rights filed an injunction Friday to Connecticut’s assault weapons ban, which means they want an immediate repeal. The governor and Attorney General say they are ready to fight. Democrats are calling it a significant and immediate threat to the safety...
WTNH.com
Connecticut Election Results 2022
(WTNH) – Election night is just days away. Stay tuned to News 8 on Tuesday, November 8 for full election results. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. The majority of Connecticut votes on Election Day. The state does not allow early voting. In 2020, the state was still counting votes two days after the polls closed. Key areas are Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford and Hartford, the larger cities where most of the population is. Democratic candidates for statewide and federal offices have typically dominated throughout the state.
Connecticut is the #9 least affordable state for renters
(STACKER) – Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state? In order to assess affordability, Foothold Technology looked […]
Early Risers Can See the Blood Moon Over Connecticut Tomorrow
There wasn't anything good about waking up at 4 AM today, my first day back at work after Daylight's Saving Time. Tomorrow though, if you're an early riser, we're going to have a rare celestial treat in the skies over Connecticut during the ride into work - A Blood Moon.
darientimes.com
Colin McEnroe (opinion): If CT's ballot choices were sandwiches. A Leora, a Ned and 2 bags of BBQ chips.
Maybe I’m just projecting my own issues, but this election cycle in fair Connecticut seems a little gloomy, which is especially odd given the splendor of our weather and foliage in October 2022. Or maybe the gloominess springs from realism and a feral awareness — like deer pricking up...
One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families
money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.
UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut
The state’s weekly COVID summary: 992,227 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 2,479 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 7.54%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,687,656 PCR/NAAT tests, with 32,869 residents testing positive over the last...
Most Googled Words That New Englanders Have Trouble Spelling
Leave it to Google to call us all out when it comes to grammar and spelling. I love when these Google trends come out, because we can compare ourselves to not only other New England states, but the country, and hopefully feel smarter than everyone else. Well, maybe. Let's be...
Medicare Penalizes 25 Hospitals For Readmissions, But Fines Lower Due To COVID
Twenty-five Connecticut hospitals will lose some of their Medicare reimbursement payments starting this month as penalties for having too many readmitted patients. Still, in most cases, the fines are much lower than in previous years, new data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) show. In this year’s...
Connecticut warns of foraging bears amid acorn crop failure
HARTFORD, Conn. — Wildlife officials in Connecticut are warning residents to be especially vigilant about feeding bears, whether intentionally or unintentionally. According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, a widespread acorn crop failure has reduced the amount of a food bears normally depend on as they try to put on as much weight as possible to prepare for winter hibernation. During their power-eating spree, known as hyperphagia, bears need to eat at least 20,000 calories per day.
ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
Connecticut’s 10 worst air disasters
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While plane crashes are extremely rare — and deaths in one even more so — air disasters have taken hundreds of lives in Connecticut. The state’s deadliest crashes were all small, private planes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which tracks and investigates crashes. There are 170 fatal crashes in […]
