French powerhouse Federation Studios and its Empreinte Digitale are launching Federation MEAC, a production subsidiary devoted to the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean. Co-founding chairman Joachim Landau, who has produced documentaries, unscripted programs and series with Empreinte Digitale, will lead the new outfit. Federation MEAC’s stated purpose is to work with and connect talent from the regions, both locally and internationally, via productions and co-productions. Lionel Uzan, managing director of Federation Studios, and Raphaël Rocher, managing director of Empreinte Digitale, will be on the board alongside Landau. “The audiovisual market in the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean is expanding fast, with...

11 MINUTES AGO