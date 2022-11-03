Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Applications being accepted for Onslow Christmas Cheer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re in need of some extra help this holiday season, Onslow Christmas season, Onslow Christmas cheer is back and accepting applications. The program has been around for over 50 years and provides gifts, food, and other resources to families in need. The organization has received about 250 applications so far […]
WNCT
Duplin County holds town hall about mental health
COMING UP AT 10 & 11: A town hall is happening in Kenansville to address mental health issues among North Carolinians. Cheyenne Pagan is there and will have more on this in tonight's newscasts. Duplin County holds town hall about mental health. COMING UP AT 10 & 11: A town...
Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s Red Light Safety Camera Program will come to an end on Nov. 15. City Council voted 5-1 to end the program during Monday’s meeting. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school […]
Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory
RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WNCT
18-wheeler spills explosive materials on North Carolina highway
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of highway in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, was closed in both directions for much of the day on Friday after an 18-wheeler overturned during the morning commute, spilling both explosives and hazardous materials, police said. In a statement on the crash, police...
Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig Festival
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Whirligig Festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. N.C. Whirligig Festival Director Theresa Mathis said the Whirligig Park has transformed Wilson’s downtown area. “We have a dedicated team of revitalization and it all centered about creative art. And the whirligigs are at the heart […]
wcti12.com
THC found in candies, snacks on some store shelves in ENC
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force are helping pull dangerous products from shelves, these products look like snacks, but contain THC. Starburst, Skittles and even Doritos are some of the products these counterfeit companies are...
Jacksonville multi-day event honoring Veterans starting November 4
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville is holding a special event to recognize those from the area who served our country. From November 4-13, the City of Jacksonville will be holding the Veterans Tribute NC event. This event will feature activities like a Veterans Day Parade starting at 10 am on Western Blvd. […]
'This can't be happening': Parents scramble after Johnston County day care closes with less than 24 hours' notice
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Dozens of families in Johnston County are scrambling to figure out options for their children after their day care shut down with less than 24 hours' notice. Parents who send their children to Aha Moments Learning Center at 284 Reedy Creek Road in Four Oaks...
Robbery a possible motive in shooting that injured 3 in a Wayne County home, sheriff says
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County Sheriff’s detectives said that an early Monday morning triple shooting may have stemmed from a robbery. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Jake Drive in Dudley around 1:35 a.m. where they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said. The victims have been identified […]
North Carolina woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person
DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
Largest homeless shelter in Rocky Mount struggling to keep doors open as winter approaches
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount’s largest homeless shelter is fighting to keep its doors open. United Community Ministries at 341 Mc Donald St. said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down, something residents say would hurt the entire community.
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
WRAL
Overturned truck carrying explosives causes day-long detour from U.S. 64 through Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Drivers were inconvenienced, homes and businesses evacuated and one man charged with exceeding a safe speed in Rocky Mount Friday. Sources tell WRAL News that Jeremy Crews, 43, from West Virginia, was driving a tractor trailer full of explosives bound for a quarry through Rocky Mount on U.S. 64 when he took a turn too sharp and slipped off the road.
WRAL
Man shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
WITN
Craven County woman accused of abusing autistic adult
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County woman is behind bars because deputies say she abused an autistic adult she was meant to care for multiple times. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Patricia Howard was charged on Wednesday with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats.
Driver charged after 18-wheeler overturns, spills explosives on US-64 in Rocky Mount, police say
US-64 is closed in both directions after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday morning, according to Rocky Mount police.
Washington man charged with forcible rape
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man turned himself in and has been charged with second-degree forcible rape in an incident that happened on Oct. 30. Matthew Keyes, 52, turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He received a $50,000 secured bond, […]
WITN
Man busted after Craven County traffic stop
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Craven County deputies have charged Connor Heath with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
North Carolina child’s death ruled homicide, boyfriend facing charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The death of a 15-month-old boy in Rocky Mount has now been classified as a homicide with the mother’s boyfriend charged with murder and child abuse. Isaiah Miller, 19, was arrested by Rocky Mount police and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse on Wednesday. The charges came after […]
Comments / 0