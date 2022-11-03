Read full article on original website
Get a head start on your future career
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Electricians are in demand in the Brazos Valley and with this pre-apprenticeship class, you can earn while you learn. Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley has been awarded a new grant by the Texas Workforce Commission to start a pre-apprenticeship class for the electrical trade, and they’re partnering with Blinn College make it happen.
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Flu, RSV cases on the rise nationwide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Doctors are blaming a combination of RSV and Flu cases for hospitals filling up nationwide. Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth says it is full across the board due to a surge in these illnesses. Right now, flu hospitalizations are at a 10 year high. Respiratory...
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. DPS...
Gospel Fest is less than a week away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark your calendars, Gospel Fest is less than a week away. Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise will host the 38th annual Gospel Fest, an evening filled with praise and worship. Throughout the day there will be church services, Christian education classes, and lunch. The evening...
Five Brazos Valley teams ranked in final DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their rankings after the final week of the high school regular season and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 10 following a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. The Cougars...
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
Learning Express stocks up for the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With Christmas approaching fast, The Three stopped by Learning Express to see what new toys are on the market. Owner Bridget Mais says the store received a new shipment of toys ranging from sensory brain games to retro toys from the 90s, and all are now available for purchase. Some toys, Mais said, are even trending.
Alex Bregman wants Katy ISD to cancel classes for the Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — What's normally 'Houston versus Everybody' is now Houston versus Katy. As several school districts canceled classes Monday for the Houston Astros victory parade, a couple of districts aren't following suit. The most notable one is Katy ISD, which is the third-largest district in the area. Taking things...
Aggie Gameday: Florida vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Florida on Nov. 5, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
Brazos County judge sentences killer to 55 years in prison
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ricardo Ramirez pled guilty to the murder of Ashli Stewart on New Year’s Eve 2019. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison. On December 31, 2019,...
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department. Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey...
Honoring fallen soldiers at Aggie Field of Honor
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just before Veteran’s Day on Nov.11, volunteers and Sojourners placed more than 230 flags at the Aggie Field of Honor. Dozens of people gathered at the Aggie Field of Honor to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers on Sunday afternoon. Its an event that has a mission of acknowledging those who risked their lives for our country. There was a specific list of fallen soldiers given to all volunteers so they could put flags aside their grave.
Treat of the Day: 25th anniversary of the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University celebrated the 25th anniversary of the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Sunday. On a “beautiful Aggie day,” President George H. W. Bush dedicated the library to the American people, saying he hoped the archives within would “make deeper our appreciation for the blessings of freedom and democracy, and make stronger our devotion to them.”
The powerful story of the grave in the middle of a Texas neighborhood’s road
An unlikely spot for a historic Texas cemetery.
Five-Star Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommits from Texas A&M
DENTON, Texas (KBTX) - Denton Ryan senior and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced on Monday that he is no longer committed to Texas A&M. Hill Jr. originally chose the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns over the summer. According to multiple recruiting sites, Hill Jr. is the #1 linebacker in the nation in the class of 2023. In only 6 games played this year as a senior, he leads the team with 47 tackles.
Texas A&M cruises past ULM 87-54 in season opener
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball opened up year four of the Buzz Williams era with an 87-54 victory over Louisiana Monroe at Reed Arena Monday night. Wade Taylor IV led the Aggies with 18 points on 5-7 shooting and 4-8 from beyond the arc. Henry...
Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms
BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
