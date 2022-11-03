COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just before Veteran’s Day on Nov.11, volunteers and Sojourners placed more than 230 flags at the Aggie Field of Honor. Dozens of people gathered at the Aggie Field of Honor to pay their respects to our fallen soldiers on Sunday afternoon. Its an event that has a mission of acknowledging those who risked their lives for our country. There was a specific list of fallen soldiers given to all volunteers so they could put flags aside their grave.

