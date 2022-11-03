Over a year since suspension, curbside recycling resumes in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — After over a year since the service was suspended, curbside recycling will resume on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, for Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners said that Waste Management now has the required number of drivers needed to resume service.

Curbside recycling was suspended in August of 2021 due to a national shortage of commercially licensed drivers.

Residents will need two separate recycling bins at their homes prior to the Dec. 5 resumed service date.

The paper products bin is for clean, dry paper products such as newspapers, books, junk mail, shredded paper and flattened corrugated cardboard cut into 2′ x 3′ pieces.

is for clean, dry paper products such as newspapers, books, junk mail, shredded paper and flattened corrugated cardboard cut into 2′ x 3′ pieces. The containers bin is for rinsed containers including plastic and glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans and cartons and juice boxes.

If needed, residents can start requesting bins now. Bins can be requested online through the Clay Connected service request platform. This service can be found on the county’s website homepage, https://www.claycountygov.com/ and on the Garbage and Recycling webpage here: https://www.claycountygov.com/community/garbage-and-recycling.

Residents can also request a bin on the free Clay Connected app, which is available for Android and Apple devices in the app store.

Bins can also be requested by calling Environmental Services at (904) 284-6374.

Residents in the city of Keystone Heights should call Waste Management at (904) 695-0500 to request bins.

Waste Management will begin delivering the requested recycling bins to residents beginning Nov.14, 2022.

Please place only accepted recyclable items in the bins and keep containers and paper products separate.

Residents can expect their curbside recycling to be picked up on the same day their yard trash is picked up.

Place recycling bins curbside by 6 a.m. on your collection day. Use the “Collection Day Lookup” to find your recycling collection pick-up dates here: https://www.claycountygov.com/community/garbage-and-recycling/residential-curbside-services-recycling, or select “Curbside Collection” from the Environmental Services home page at “Garbage and Recycling” under the “Community tab.”

Waste Management will continue to service the seven temporary recycling drop-off sites through Dec. 18, 2022. These containers will be removed on Dec.19.

Temporary Drop-off Locations:

Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island, open sunrise to sunset

Oakleaf Community Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset

Ronnie Van Zant Park, 2760 Sandridge Rd, Green Cove Springs, open sunrise to sunset

Sunrise Park, 7933 Sunrise Blvd, Keystone Heights, open sunrise to sunset

Walter Odum Park, 450 Parkwood Drive, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset

Former Kingsley Lake Volunteer Fire Station, 6343 Seminole Street, open sunrise to sunset

Omega Park, 4317 CR 218, Middleburg, open sunrise to sunset

Residents can continue to bring recycling to the permanent drop-off sites.

Permanent Drop-off Sites:

Clay Hill Environmental Convenience Center, 5869 CR 218, Middleburg, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m.

Doctor’s Inlet Environmental Convenience Center, 288 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Middleburg, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights Environmental Convenience Center, 5505 CR 214, Keystone Heights, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Long Bay Environmental Convenience Center, 1589 Long Bay Rd, Middleburg, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility, 3545 Rosemary Hill Rd, Green Cove Springs, open Mon. – Sat., 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Certain items should not be placed in recycling bins because they are considered hazardous or can damage sorting equipment. Items NOT accepted in the recycling program include: