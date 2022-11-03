ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Over a year since suspension, curbside recycling resumes in Clay County

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTXZ4_0ixx25ei00

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — After over a year since the service was suspended, curbside recycling will resume on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, for Clay County and the city of Keystone Heights.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners said that Waste Management now has the required number of drivers needed to resume service.

Curbside recycling was suspended in August of 2021 due to a national shortage of commercially licensed drivers.

Residents will need two separate recycling bins at their homes prior to the Dec. 5 resumed service date.

  • The paper products bin is for clean, dry paper products such as newspapers, books, junk mail, shredded paper and flattened corrugated cardboard cut into 2′ x 3′ pieces.
  • The containers bin is for rinsed containers including plastic and glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans and cartons and juice boxes.

If needed, residents can start requesting bins now. Bins can be requested online through the Clay Connected service request platform. This service can be found on the county’s website homepage, https://www.claycountygov.com/ and on the Garbage and Recycling webpage here: https://www.claycountygov.com/community/garbage-and-recycling.

Residents can also request a bin on the free Clay Connected app, which is available for Android and Apple devices in the app store.

Bins can also be requested by calling Environmental Services at (904) 284-6374.

Residents in the city of Keystone Heights should call Waste Management at (904) 695-0500 to request bins.

Waste Management will begin delivering the requested recycling bins to residents beginning Nov.14, 2022.

Please place only accepted recyclable items in the bins and keep containers and paper products separate.

Residents can expect their curbside recycling to be picked up on the same day their yard trash is picked up.

Place recycling bins curbside by 6 a.m. on your collection day. Use the “Collection Day Lookup” to find your recycling collection pick-up dates here: https://www.claycountygov.com/community/garbage-and-recycling/residential-curbside-services-recycling, or select “Curbside Collection” from the Environmental Services home page at “Garbage and Recycling” under the “Community tab.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Waste Management will continue to service the seven temporary recycling drop-off sites through Dec. 18, 2022. These containers will be removed on Dec.19.

Temporary Drop-off Locations:

  • Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island, open sunrise to sunset
  • Oakleaf Community Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset
  • Ronnie Van Zant Park, 2760 Sandridge Rd, Green Cove Springs, open sunrise to sunset
  • Sunrise Park, 7933 Sunrise Blvd, Keystone Heights, open sunrise to sunset
  • Walter Odum Park, 450 Parkwood Drive, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset
  • Former Kingsley Lake Volunteer Fire Station, 6343 Seminole Street, open sunrise to sunset
  • Omega Park, 4317 CR 218, Middleburg, open sunrise to sunset
  • Residents can continue to bring recycling to the permanent drop-off sites.

Permanent Drop-off Sites:

  • Clay Hill Environmental Convenience Center, 5869 CR 218, Middleburg, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m.
  • Doctor’s Inlet Environmental Convenience Center, 288 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Middleburg, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Keystone Heights Environmental Convenience Center, 5505 CR 214, Keystone Heights, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Long Bay Environmental Convenience Center, 1589 Long Bay Rd, Middleburg, open Thurs. – Sat., 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility, 3545 Rosemary Hill Rd, Green Cove Springs, open Mon. – Sat., 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Certain items should not be placed in recycling bins because they are considered hazardous or can damage sorting equipment. Items NOT accepted in the recycling program include:

  • Medical sharps
  • Plastic bags
  • Styrofoam
  • Chemical containers
  • Broken glass, window glass, or mirrors
  • Aluminum foil
  • Clothes hangers

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Officials: Florida man allegedly hit traffic control worker with Porsche during argument

PALM COAST, Fla. — In Palm Coast, Florida, a man allegedly hit a traffic control worker with his Porsche during an argument, officials say. According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Allen Steimle, 75, was arrested on Thursday about 90 minutes after an incident involving a traffic control worker near Camino Del Mar Parkway and Granada Drive in Palm Coast, Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

Duval County crash ends fatal: Charges pending

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday night, FHP responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The collision involved two sedans and a motorcycle. Reports...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park

A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Action News Jax

Local events celebrating Native American Heritage Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — November is Native American Heritage Month. It’s a time to honor the sacrifices and contributions of Native and Indigenous people across the country. Researchers say small groups of Indigenous families moved through our area more than 10,000 years ago and started living near the Atlantic coast some 5,000 years ago.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
118K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy