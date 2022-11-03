Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in DanvilleThe Planking TravelerDanville, VA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
God's Storehouse desires to feed 400 elementary school children in Danville who deal with food insecurityCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
WSLS
The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats
DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
WDBJ7.com
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
WSLS
Roanoke leaders discuss gun violence report
ROANOKE, Va. – On the heels of weekend gun violence in Star City, Roanoke City Council got a status report on October gun violence. Chief Sam Roman said 31 firearms were seized in October – 316 year-to-date. More than 200 felony warrants were issued and there were more...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
cardinalnews.org
Danville once thrived on the success of its mills. Now, its economic future could lie in their redevelopment.
Everyone in Danville, Virginia, knows about Dan River Mills. How it dominated life in Danville as the largest textile firm in the South for many decades. How it employed over 14,000 people in a city of 40,000. How it struggled to survive as the industry moved toward cheaper, imported textiles.
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
nomadlawyer.org
Blacksburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Blacksburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Blacksburg Virginia. When in Blacksburg, Virginia, you can experience the fine arts. The Moss Art Center, a large arts center on the Virginia Tech campus, hosts different performances throughout the year. You can also attend a local concert or a play at one of the city’s theaters.
wallstreetwindow.com
Lane closure slated for Kentuck Road section in Danville, Virginia
Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road to allow for installation of a new gas tap. Highway flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Work will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.
SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”
According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
WSLS
Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash
ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
WDBJ7.com
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are turning to technology to reduce the number of crashes on Interstate 81. They’re working on a pilot project that could bring speed camera enforcement to work zones on I-81. The state agencies haven’t formally announced...
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses
CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
SCOTT DREYER: Roanoke Dems/GOP Decry Violence, As We All Should
A Nov. 1 Roanoke Times piece “Roanoke Democratic Committee statement calls for need of fair elections” emphasizes, yes, the need for fair elections. All reasonable people agree that in elections, “it should be easy to vote but hard to cheat.” However, the article quoted Roanoke City Democrat Chair Mark Lazar who expressed much concern about […]
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
wallstreetwindow.com
Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday
Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
Augusta Free Press
Pittsylvania County: Pavement repair to close southbound lanes of Route 29
Motorists should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru-traffic at the intersection of Route 703 (Tightsqueeze Road). This section of Route 29 will be closed from Tuesday at 9 p.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
chathamstartribune.com
Dream Launch Bootcamp now open for registration
The River District Association (RDA) has announced that registration has opened for the fifth cohort of the River District Association Dream Launch Bootcamp. Since the start of the program in 2019, over 400 individuals have participated in some or all of the boot camp classes; 133 individuals have completed the entire series of classes and earned a Dream Launch Bootcamp Certificate.
Augusta Free Press
Botetourt County: Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that killed Troutville man
A single-vehicle crash in Botetourt County on Friday took the life of a Troutville man. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676 at 9:58 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. The driver of the Tacoma, River...
