WKTV
Rome Historical Society to host "Oneida Indian Nation Culture of Food" program
ROME, N.Y. -- November is Native American Heritage Month, and to celebrate, the Rome Historical Society will host a program titled “The Oneida Indian Nation, Culture of Food.”. The program will showcase the traditional skill and knowledge the Oneida people have as agriculturists and will feature other staples such...
WKTV
Irish Cultural Center holds bicentennial gala
Utica, N.Y.-- The Irish cultural center of the mohawk valley held their bicentennial dinner gala in Utica. The event featured a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a special program to cap off the evening. According to Patrick Roach, one of the center's board members, the Irish had a major role in building the mohawk valley.
WKTV
Hamilton College sirens will go off Thursday for practice drill
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Hamilton College will be conducting a campus-wide shelter-in-place drill, on Thursday. The campus outdoor sirens will go off around 9:30 a.m. and will last for a total of 10 minutes. The drill is being conducted in an effort to observe the college community's response to the order...
WKTV
DMV Issues major part in Oneida County clerk race
Utica, N.Y.-- The closure of the Rome DMV in may due to staffing issues caused headaches for many Oneida County residents. The candidates for Oneida County clerk have differing opinions on how to ensure the office stays up and running. Democrat Merima Smajic-Oren feels that increasing staffing is the answer.
WKTV
Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
WKTV
Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at Kemble Park to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate who founded the local Hoops and Dreams program. A ceremony was held Monday to dub “The Patrick Johnson Courts at Kemble Park” which now display his...
WKTV
2022 graduating class of Corrections Officer Academy announced
UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol announced the 2022 graduating class of the Corrections Officer Academy, Monday. The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training with the help of the Mohawk Valley Police Academy and takes place at Mohawk Valley Community College. The Corrections Academy includes a variety of training that includes, classroom learning, practical exercises, physical fitness training, and military drills.
WKTV
Gas prices on the rise as colder weather approaches in New York
Gas prices continue to rise in the Utica area and across New York State with oil prices back over $90 a barrel. According to AAA, average prices around Utica were $3.88 on Monday, up 3 cents from last week and 16 cents from a month ago. The state average has...
WKTV
Otsego County fugitive found in Ohio
A Unadilla man is charged with bail jumping after he was found Ohio in October. His original charges were not released.
WKTV
Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary to host ceremony honoring Veterans
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- An annual ceremony at Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary School will take place Thursday to thank and honor Veterans. All students will participate in the ceremony which will include patriotic songs sung by students, musical numbers played by the school band, essays written and presented by fifth-grade students as well as many guest speakers and other presenters. Local Veterans will also have an opportunity to share their stories.
WKTV
Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday. The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms. It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing...
WKTV
Bail reform, trust in police issues at forefront of Oneida County Sheriff's race
Utica, N.Y.-- There many issues are at the forefront of the race for sheriff in Oneida County. One of the largest, bail reform. The law was enacted in 2019 ended the issuance of cash bail in most misdemeanor and non-violent felonies to reduce the risk of a person being jailed simply because they were unable to post bail. Both candidates agree that the law and its implementation have been flawed.
WKTV
NHFD to host Christmas Festival on Nov. 19
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its first annual "Believe" event on Nov. 19. The event is a Christmas festival complete with a Sant and Mrs. Claus meet and greet, food trucks and a parade. There will also be music and local vendors. While...
WKTV
Rescue Mission of Utica hosting annual Thanksgiving Banquet
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Thursday, Nov. 24 with a Worship Service prior. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with dinner to be served immediately following from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you cannot attend but would...
WKTV
Main Street in Oneonta closed Tuesday night
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Main Street in Oneonta will be closed Tuesday, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, due to a hydrant replacement. When water is turned back on, residents in the area may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common but not permanent problem and should not worry anyone. The city suggests you simply run your faucet for a few minutes until the water looks normal.
WKTV
Oneida Tractor Supply hosting photos with Santa on Nov. 20
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Tractor Supply in Oneida will be hosting a photos with Santa event on Nov. 20. From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with a local, professional photographer. The first 25 customers who participate...
WKTV
Mohawk Village Market closing mid-November
MOHAWK, N.Y. – After 33 years, the owners of Mohawk Village Market are retiring and closing the shop later this month. The store is slated to close Nov. 19, and the groceries and meats will be 25% off for customers paying in cash until then. In a post to...
WKTV
Tickets on sale now for Comedy show to benefit CNY Veterans Outreach Center
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Tickets are on sale now for an upcoming comedy show to benefit the CNY Veterans Outreach Center, known now as the Utica Center for Development. The Big and Tall Comedy Tour makes a stop at Delta Hotel by Marriott on Saturday, November 12th. Executive Director of...
WKTV
WKTV
9 arrested in Oneonta drug bust
Oneonta, N.Y.-- 9 people were arrested after a drug bust at an Oneonta motel. The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team and Oneonta Police carried out multiple search warrants at the Budget Inn on Route 23 in the Town of Oneonta. According to State Police, the...
