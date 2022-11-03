Read full article on original website
MysticalMichael
3d ago
Police officers arrested two boys nearby, not men. Boys are criminals, not men. Also, I am amazed by the fact that as these boys ran past them, no pedestrians turned to look in their direction or seem curious as to what was happening in their surroundings.
Reply
5
Daniel
3d ago
50 bucks says they're out now driving a stolen car this very minute
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Uber driver shot and killed, passenger wounded in South Side ambush
Caron Arterberry was a rideshare driver for Uber.
Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side
Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood.
4 shot, 1 killed in River North nightclub shooting
CHICAGO — Four people were shot after a physical altercation that took place at a River North nightclub early Sunday morning. According to reports, a group of individuals were in a physical altercation in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when two men fired shots. A total of four people were […]
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
cwbchicago.com
Catalytic converter thief slammed a stolen Lexus head-on into Chicago police squad car, prosecutors say
A man on bail and on probation for separate stolen motor vehicle cases rammed yet another stolen vehicle head-on into a Chicago police squad car as he tried to get away from cops who saw him trying to steal a catalytic converter in Jefferson Park, prosecutors said Saturday. Police officers...
5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. A group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. The man was on West 99th Street near Normal when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody.
Human remains found in South Austin trash can
CHICAGO — Human remains were found in a trash can on the city’s West Side Saturday evening. Police said the trash can was found in the 100 block of North Leclaire Avenue around 7 p.m. It is unclear what led to the human remains being put in the trash can, or what led to the […]
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
cwbchicago.com
17-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop, but her beloved Shih Tzu is still missing
A 17-year-old is charged with carjacking and robbing a woman at a West Loop gas station, getting away with the victim’s beloved Shih Tzu puppy, which she received as a Mother’s Day gift. Chicago police announced charges in the September 3 carjacking today. Unfortunately, the puppy has not been found.
Bodies of 2 unidentified people discovered in Indiana residence
The bodies of two people were discovered by Hobart police Friday in a Lake County apartment. Police said, in a press release, officers went to an apartment building on the 400 block of Ruta Drive to check on the welfare of the residents.
Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 2 killed in weekend violence, CPD says
At least nine people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot to death in Hobart, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. - Two women were shot to death in Hobart, Indiana Friday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and 19-year-old Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad were found dead at 418 Ruta Drive #925 in Hobart around 7:20 p.m. The coroner's report said both victims were shot...
fox32chicago.com
For the second time in 4 days, human remains were found in a trash can in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Human remains were found in a trash can in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday, about half a mile from where remains were found on Wednesday. Chicago police said the latest discovery was on North Leclaire near Washington Boulevard around 7 p.m. Saturday. On Wednesday morning, remains were found...
cwbchicago.com
7-time felon tried to rob girl as she did homework at Loop coffeeshop: prosecutors
A seven-time felon tried to rob a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint while she did her homework at a Starbucks in the Loop, according to Chicago police and prosecutors. The accused man has been arrested six times this year in Chicago, and he has two misdemeanor cases pending. The girl, waiting...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
Comments / 23