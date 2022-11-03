ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Nooneaskedaz
3d ago

Everything is north or east valley. Congratulations people!! Hopefully you put it to good use and weren't rich to begin with.

7
AZFamily

Phoenix area gas prices fall in the first week of November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Prices at the pump eased up slightly for drivers in the metro Phoenix area, falling 5.6 cents per gallon last week to an average of $4.51 per gallon. According to the website GasBuddy.com, metro Phoenix gas prices for the first week of November are 48.8 cents a gallon lower than they were in October but are still around 86 cents higher a gallon than in Nov. 2021. On average, diesel costs have risen 3.4 cents in the last week to $5.32 per gallon.
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
TEXAS STATE
AZFamily

Upcoming Valley events put spotlight on human trafficking

“The most common reason is that you’ll get a call back is that there was something they didn’t see or something they want to see better,” said Dr. Thompson. Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Phoenix Fire...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
travelness.com

Arizona Fossil Creek: Hiking Trails, Map, Pro Tips

Fossil Creek is a beautiful oasis in the desert of Arizona. It is a “Wild and Scenic” river that can be accessed via Fossil Creek Road near the community of Camp Verde. This river is one of Arizonians’ favorite recreational swimming holes, and the area is home to 3 main hiking trails: Bob Bear Trail, Flume Trail, and Waterfall Trail.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon

Although nobody on Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, someone in Oregon was holding a $1 million winning ticket, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday. The ticket was purchased Wednesday in Portland. Two $50,000-winning tickets were also bought in Portland and Troutdale. The largest prize won in Oregon history was a...
OREGON STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Daylight saving time ends tonight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s that time of year when most of the country will get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends this weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 a.m., time in 48 states will fall back one hour, resulting in an earlier nightfall. The two states not impacted by this time change are Arizona and Hawaii.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ

