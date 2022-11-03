Read full article on original website
Tulsa police investigate shooting near 21st and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 21st and Garnett. On Sunday night, police were seen at a shopping center near 21st and South 101st East Ave. Police said a woman was shot but was still alive after the shooting. They also said they don’t think...
Man speaks out after witnessing 2 teens involved in a shootout at a south Tulsa Walmart
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is speaking out after he saw Tulsa Police detain a large group of teenagers for fighting and attempting to break into cars in a south Tulsa parking lot Saturday night. Police also arrested two 15-year-olds on gun charges after a shootout in the same area that night.
Four people arrested involved in large copper theft in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department arrested four people involved in a $20,000 copper theft, Friday, Nov. 4. Officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease IMPACT Unit and Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served search warrants on two north Tulsa houses near Route 66 and Harvard. Officers found one suspect,...
Tulsa police arrest 2 teens for carjacking man at gunpoint
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested two 17-year-olds for carjacking a man at gunpoint, while another man was arrested for joyriding. Police said on Saturday evening, the carjacking victim said he was in Broken Arrow when he received a text message from a 17-year-old asking for a ride to Tulsa.
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
Local artists want answers after sudden closure of ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — R.C. Morrison is a local artist who exhibited his work at ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Center. His reaction to its abrupt closing last week is a common one. “Disappointed but not surprised,” Morrison said, “We, in the arts community, always wondered what was keeping ahha afloat. We knew it wasn’t attendance so we were not surprised but very disappointed in the way they treated their people … that shouldn’t have happened.”
Play a free round of golf on Veterans Day in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Veterans can play a free round of golf on Veterans Day at Riverlinks Golf Course in Tahlequah. The offer is open to all veterans and active military, the city of Tahlequah announced. Built-in 1928, Riverlinks has nine holes, a small pro shop with a snack bar,...
