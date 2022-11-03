ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police investigate shooting near 21st and Garnett

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 21st and Garnett. On Sunday night, police were seen at a shopping center near 21st and South 101st East Ave. Police said a woman was shot but was still alive after the shooting. They also said they don’t think...
Four people arrested involved in large copper theft in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department arrested four people involved in a $20,000 copper theft, Friday, Nov. 4. Officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease IMPACT Unit and Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served search warrants on two north Tulsa houses near Route 66 and Harvard. Officers found one suspect,...
Tulsa police arrest 2 teens for carjacking man at gunpoint

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested two 17-year-olds for carjacking a man at gunpoint, while another man was arrested for joyriding. Police said on Saturday evening, the carjacking victim said he was in Broken Arrow when he received a text message from a 17-year-old asking for a ride to Tulsa.
Local artists want answers after sudden closure of ahha center

TULSA, Okla. — R.C. Morrison is a local artist who exhibited his work at ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Center. His reaction to its abrupt closing last week is a common one. “Disappointed but not surprised,” Morrison said, “We, in the arts community, always wondered what was keeping ahha afloat. We knew it wasn’t attendance so we were not surprised but very disappointed in the way they treated their people … that shouldn’t have happened.”
Play a free round of golf on Veterans Day in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Veterans can play a free round of golf on Veterans Day at Riverlinks Golf Course in Tahlequah. The offer is open to all veterans and active military, the city of Tahlequah announced. Built-in 1928, Riverlinks has nine holes, a small pro shop with a snack bar,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK

