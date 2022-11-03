TULSA, Okla. — R.C. Morrison is a local artist who exhibited his work at ahha Tulsa’s Hardesty Center. His reaction to its abrupt closing last week is a common one. “Disappointed but not surprised,” Morrison said, “We, in the arts community, always wondered what was keeping ahha afloat. We knew it wasn’t attendance so we were not surprised but very disappointed in the way they treated their people … that shouldn’t have happened.”

TULSA, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO