ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
ComicBook

WWE Releases Logan Paul's Wild Video of Putting Roman Reigns Through a Table at Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is officially in the books, and WWE brought the event to a close with a wild match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. During the match, several memorable moments come to mind, but one was perhaps the most memorable, which included Logan Paul hopping up on the top rope and hitting a Frog Splash on Roman Reigns, who was laying on the table. That's a big spot in and of itself, but Paul decided to take a video of it while he was hitting the move, all the way down to when he hit Reigns and shattered the announce table, and now WWE's released the video, which you can watch below.
ComicBook

WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley

Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
ComicBook

Top AEW Star Leaves Twitter

Former AEW World Champion Adam "Hangman" Page took to Twitter on Monday to announce he's departing from the app. It's unclear if it's because Elon Musk now owns the social media network and has some controversial opinions about how it should be run, or if there's a completely unrelated reason. He shared a number of links with his final tweet, the last of which was to a YouTube video of beautiful stallions from around the world.
ComicBook

WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match

WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
ComicBook

Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel

Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Jake Paul Takes Out The Usos

WWE delivered some stellar matches at Crown Jewel, but it saved one of the most surprising matches for last, as the match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul was set for the main event. Reigns and Paul have gone back and forth over the past few weeks at press conferences and over social media, but it was finally time for them to meet one on one in the ring, and it was chaos from beginning to end. Reigns didn't take Paul seriously at first, and that nearly cost him his Championships, as Logan pulled out everything he had, and even got some help from his friends and his brother Jake Paul. The Bloodline would also help Reigns, and Roman was able to take Logan down in the chaos and retain his Title.
ComicBook

AEW Wrestler Makes First Public Appearance Since All Out

All Elite Wrestling has been without four of its biggest stars for over two months now. Following CM Punk's infamous AEW All Out press conference, then-AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks confronted the then-AEW World Champion in his locker room. This led to a fight between the two parties which had to be separated by numerous AEW backstage personnel. While AEW has yet to make any official comments on the situation, the four aforementioned men were stripped of their championships and reportedly suspended from the company. This also brewed a third-party investigation into the situation, which forced all involved to keep quiet as matters progressed legally.
ComicBook

Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
ComicBook

Former Impact Wrestling Star Returns to WWE on WWE Raw

Mia Yim made her surprise return to the WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw, aligning herself with AJ Styles and The OC in their battle against The Judgement Day. The two factions interrupted what was supposed to be an open challenge for Seth Rollins' United States Championship, with Styles pointing out that someone had finally approached them to deal with Rhea Ripley. A hooded figure wielding kendo stick then jumped Ripley from behind, eventually revealing herself to be "The HBIC."
ComicBook

WWE Crown Jewel: New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky won back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel on Saturday thanks to interference from Nikki Cross. The end of the match saw Bliss go to the top rope to attempt Twisted Bliss, only for Cross to suddenly appear and attack her from behind. She then nailed a hanging neckbreaker and slid out of the ring before the referee could see, giving the heels the chance to score the pin. The loss gives Bliss and Asuka the shortest reign in the title's history at a mere five days.
ComicBook

Report: WWE Has Plan for Roman Reigns to Lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns' WWE world championship reign will officially hit 800 consecutive days this week, having successfully defended his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on Saturday in Riyadh. WWE has just one pay-per-view left for the rest of 2022, Survivor Series: WarGames, scheduled for Thanksgiving Weekend. Many assume Reigns and The Bloodline will be involved in one of the WarGames matches and won't defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again until the Royal Rumble in January, which will likely carry over into WWE's plans for WrestleMania 39.
ComicBook

Why is Nick Aldis Leaving the NWA?

Nick Aldis, former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, announced on Sunday night that he would be departing from the National Wrestling Alliance in January after being one of the pillars of the promotion for nearly half a decade. In a video posted exclusively to subscribers on his Instagram, he voiced his frustration with the NWA's "current direction," and declared his current contract would expire in January. Aldis' two reigns with the historic world title combined for 1,309 days and helped bring notoriety back to the NWA not seen in decades. His program with Cody Rhodes in 2018 was one of the headlining matches for the All In pay-per-view, a precursor to what is now known as All Elite Wrestling.
ComicBook

John Cena Reacts to Logan Paul's WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Performance

Logan Paul's match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event on Saturday managed to catch John Cena's attention. The 16-time former world champion took to Instagram over the weekend and posted photos of both Paul and The Bloodline, indicating he was giving his seal of approval to both. As always, Cena's posts were made "without explanation, for your interpretation."
ComicBook

Crown Jewel: WWE Reveals SmackDown's Jey Uso Possibly Injured

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos put their Championships on the line at Crown Jewel against the Brawling Brutes, but before the match even started WWE dropped some big news. Michael Cole revealed that Jey Uso believes he has a broken wrist, and that the injury occurred during the European Tour. He is set to get an MRI on Monday to get a clear picture of the injury, but he wasn't about to let their Title reign get cut short, so he bandaged it up as best he could to compete in the match at Crown Jewel.
ComicBook

Natalya Shares Post-Surgery Photo After Getting Broken Nose Repaired

WWE's Natalya suffered a broken nose during a recent match with Shayna Baszler that aired on last week's pre-taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The former women's champion made fans aware of the injury on Twitter, writing "I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn't know it would be my nose," while posting a backstage photo from after the match. She returned to Twitter on Monday with a new update, posting a photo from a hospital bed after undergoing surgery to repair the broken nose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy