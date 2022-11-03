ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Canyon ISD bands swept area competition, heading to state

By Dailyn Wells
 4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD announced that their bands swept area competition this past weekend with West Plains finishing in 1st, Randall in 2nd, and Canyon in 3rd.

According to a CISD press release, CISD bands competed against 16 other bands in the area, only the top three were selected to advance and compete next week in the State Open Class Marching Band Contest.

Officials said CISD bands will host free performances for the community on Monday, Nov. 7 at Happy State Bank Stadium.

The schedule for Monday’s performances includes:

  • 7:00 p.m. – Canyon High School
  • 7:15 p.m. – Randall High School
  • 7:30 p.m. – West Plains High School
  • 7:45 p.m. – Senior Walk

For more information on the CISD band performances, visit here.

Heart of the High Plains: BOOM Adventures

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— In this week’s Heart of the High Plains, Andy sat down with Blake and Jeremy to talk about BOOM Adventures. During the interview, they discussed how BOOM Adventures started as a small group of veterans going on hunting and fishing tips, and then evolved into a local non-profit organization. They also highlighted the […]
AMARILLO, TX
WT events to celebrate first-generation college students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its F1RSTGEN Week will run from Nov. 7-11 and will celebrate the university’s accomplishments as part of National First-Generation College Student Day on Nov. 8. Officials detailed that F1RSTGEN is a student-led organization that “encourages and supports first-generation college students by promoting academic […]
CANYON, TX
Amarillo area reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 64 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 64 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 402 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported seven […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Fire Department stresses furnace safety after South Washington fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on a fire in the 2000 block of South Washington on Saturday morning that spurred a reminder for fire and furnace safety. Amarillo Fire Department crews were dispatched to South Washington at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to officials, and arriving units found a […]
AMARILLO, TX
Harrington Cancer, Health Foundation’s Women’s Circle distributes grants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation’s Women’s Circle announced that they have given around $50,000 split between 10 local organizations impacting women’s health and well-being. According to a news release from the organization, the $50,000 in grants was given to the following organizations: Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta; St. […]
AMARILLO, TX
Warmth and possible thundershowers

Hello everyone!  The sunshine from this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon.  Temperatures will be mild, warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.  Amarillo should top out near 72.  Also, an overcast sky is expected by this evening with increasing chances of rain through tomorrow morning.  Severe weather is not expected, but a few embedded […]
AMARILLO, TX
Potter, Randall counties report early voting totals for 2022 midterm elections

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting for the 2022 midterm election ended Friday in Texas, giving thousands of Potter and Randall Couty residents the chance to make their voices heard in various national, state and local races. According to their respective election administration websites, 42,687 total Potter and Randall County residents participated in early voting […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
