Washington State

InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
rentonreporter.com

Local insurance agent’s passion is drawn from her own experience

Renton agency helps clients gain financial independence and security. When licensed insurance agent Rashida Gaye delivered her first death benefit check to a grieving widow, and saw the impact it had, it resonated with her life mission of helping create financial security for others – especially women. “I have...
RENTON, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Washington State Patrol I-90 Fatality Collision Statement

On November 5th at approximately 530 pm on westbound I90, an accident caused two car fires and unfortunately killed one motorist. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), vehicle one, a 2019 Chevy Corvette, was traveling at a high rate of speed in lane 3 when it approached a slower-moving vehicle.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Western State Hospital Patient Charged With Murder in Roommate's Death

A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate was charged Wednesday with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Stranger

The Seattle Times Picked the Wrong Prosecutor

As long-standing activists within Seattle's African American community, we strongly disagree with the Seattle Times Editorial Board's endorsement of Jim Ferrell as the next King County Prosecuting Attorney. We support Leesa Manion for King County’s next Prosecuting Attorney. First, Manion is more qualified than her opponent. She has spent...
KING COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud

By Zachariah Bryan InvestigateWest Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they flag the ballot for extra scrutiny, then toss...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Outsider.com

Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks

Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
HANSVILLE, WA
cpmpawprints.org

Washington man gets what he deserves

On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
SEATTLE, WA

