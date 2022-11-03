Read full article on original website
Related
Washington State's Most Dangerous Cities
Washington State has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Washington State, USA.By Gilbert Stuart - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
rentonreporter.com
Local insurance agent’s passion is drawn from her own experience
Renton agency helps clients gain financial independence and security. When licensed insurance agent Rashida Gaye delivered her first death benefit check to a grieving widow, and saw the impact it had, it resonated with her life mission of helping create financial security for others – especially women. “I have...
KXLY
Right-wing sheriff candidates who believe their power exceeds the feds are on the ballot in WA
Four years ago, many of Washington state’s sheriffs were unhappy with a voter-approved gun safety law that required stronger background checks and raised the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle. Thirteen sheriffs, however, went a step beyond merely expressing their displeasure. They announced they would defy the new gun...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Washington State Patrol I-90 Fatality Collision Statement
On November 5th at approximately 530 pm on westbound I90, an accident caused two car fires and unfortunately killed one motorist. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), vehicle one, a 2019 Chevy Corvette, was traveling at a high rate of speed in lane 3 when it approached a slower-moving vehicle.
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
Chronicle
Western State Hospital Patient Charged With Murder in Roommate's Death
A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate was charged Wednesday with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
The Stranger
The Seattle Times Picked the Wrong Prosecutor
As long-standing activists within Seattle's African American community, we strongly disagree with the Seattle Times Editorial Board's endorsement of Jim Ferrell as the next King County Prosecuting Attorney. We support Leesa Manion for King County’s next Prosecuting Attorney. First, Manion is more qualified than her opponent. She has spent...
Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
By Zachariah Bryan InvestigateWest Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they flag the ballot for extra scrutiny, then toss...
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mayor Calls Out WSDOT For Bringing Unhoused People From Outside Everett And Putting Them In Motels Here
Editor’s Update 3:10 PM, In response to our inquiry MyEverettNews.com received the following statement from Kris Rietmann Abrudan, Communications Director with the Washington State Department of Transportation:. Thanks for reaching out. WSDOT has this statement to share for today:. WSDOT is in receipt of the letter from the City...
Tri-City Herald
Democrats accuse independent Secretary of State candidate of being a Republican
For Washington Secretary of State candidate and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate to oversee the state’s elections has brought its share of criticism. Most of that criticism is coming from Democrats who are using their platforms to try to discredit Anderson, with some calling...
Chronicle
A Hiker and His Puppy Were Shot Dead on a Remote Washington Trail; Investigation Has Been as Strange as the Killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks
Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Windstorm aftermath, hundreds of thousands without power around Puget Sound
A severe weather system bringing widespread rain and strong wind gusts throughout the Puget Sound has left hundreds of thousands without power Saturday. Crews all around the region are cleaning up debris, and some homeowners are dealing with trees that have fallen through their homes. As of 10:00 a.m., PowerOutage.us...
q13fox.com
'Our families are dying:' Protesters shut down freeway in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - All lanes of I-5 north were closed for about an hour Friday afternoon in downtown Seattle due to a protest. Images from the scene near the Olive Way exit shows multiple vehicles with the Tigray flag the hoods of their cars. According to the Washington State Department of...
cpmpawprints.org
Washington man gets what he deserves
On Wednesday, September 18th, 3:44 pm, a man committed a robbery. He planned to run up to a UPS truck, grab a random package, and run away with it. Why? Because people are stupid. And because we have no idea. No psychologists were able to comment on this issue. The...
Comments / 0