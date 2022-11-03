Trio of Tar Heels land on NABC Player of the Year watch list

A trio of UNC basketball players earned more honors on Thursday afternoon, adding to the long list of preseason awards for the program..

Forward Armando Bacot and guards RJ Davis and Caleb Love were three of 20 players named to the NABC Preseason Player of the Year watch list.

North Carolina was one of just two programs (Baylor) to have more than one player on the list, and the only program with more than two.

The Tar Heels enter the 2022-23 season ranked as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

Love and Bacot enter as preseason All-ACC selections while RJ Davis landed on the All-ACC Second-Team.

That trio are three of four starters who return for the Tar Heels from last year’s National Championship runner-up team.

North Carolina gets its season underway on Monday, November 7 against UNC-Wilmington at 9 pm ET.

