A federal judge in Indianapolis refused Friday to dismiss a lawsuit against four Kokomo Police officers after a man died in their custody in 2017. The Kokomo Police Department said 21-year-old Tavaris McGuire and two others were arrested February 4th. Officers say McGuire started behaving erratically during the booking process and was clutching his chest. He later died while at the hospital.

KOKOMO, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO