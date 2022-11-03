Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
Person shot at McDonald's at 38th and Keystone
A person was shot Monday afternoon at a McDonald's at 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WISH-TV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2018 robbery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a 2018 robbery. Richard Hambrick is wanted on a robbery warrant issued on May 13, 2018. According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Hambrick is six feet and 180 pounds....
IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
2 men shot in Richmond during argument, police say
Two men were shot following a verbal altercation late Sunday, according to the Richmond Police Depatment.
3 injured after semi hits SUV on south side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized and another injured after their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the 5900 block of S. East Street near US-31 and Edgewood Avenue for a car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Upon arrival, […]
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police tracked down a wanted man at a Connersville home on Saturday. Inside they didn't find the felon, but they uncovered hidden rooms and crawl spaces fit for a felon known for having a history of evading arrest. Officers were tipped off that Steven Lakes was...
wamwamfm.com
Judge Refuses to Dismiss Case of 4 Kokomo Police Officers
A federal judge in Indianapolis refused Friday to dismiss a lawsuit against four Kokomo Police officers after a man died in their custody in 2017. The Kokomo Police Department said 21-year-old Tavaris McGuire and two others were arrested February 4th. Officers say McGuire started behaving erratically during the booking process and was clutching his chest. He later died while at the hospital.
Muncie PD: Women shot inside their homes weren’t targeted in ‘senseless act of violence’
MUNCIE, Ind. — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after being unintentionally shot inside their homes in what Muncie police are calling “a senseless act of violence.” Muncie police officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to 818 S. Monroe Street on report of shots fired and found a woman who […]
Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.
Connersville felon uses hidden rooms to evade police during warrant service
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Hidden rooms. Chemical weapons. A felon on the run. That was a part of the scene in Connersville on Saturday as police attempted to serve a felony warrant to a man that evaded their capture. Officers with the Connersville Police Dept. were sent to the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue around 7:45 […]
wrtv.com
Man shot, killed early Sunday morning in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed early Sunday on the city's southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street around 6 a.m. and found the victim outside. He died at the scene. Police are speaking with a person of...
Dive team finds multiple stolen vehicles while training in Indiana river
INDIANAPOLIS — Conservation officers were conducting sonar training on the White River last week when they found five vehicles hiding beneath the surface. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources called in their Conservation Officers Dive Team to help locate and remove the vehicles from the river in southwestern Indianapolis.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Retaking Of Richmond Hill
At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
Indiana woman sentenced to 57 years in DWI case that killed man, great-grandson
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to driving through a home and fatally striking a 74-year-old man and his 5-year-old great-grandson was sentenced to 57 years in prison on Friday. Brandi S. Bare, 46, of Montpelier, was sentenced after pleading guilty in September to two...
IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
Suspect in fatal shooting at funeral is ex-husband of victim's wife, docs reveal
The suspect in a homicide Saturday at a church on the city's northeast side is the ex-husband of the victim's wife, court documents allege.
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on Delphi suspect’s constitutional rights
DELPHI, Ind. — When troopers at the Indiana State Police post in Lafayette slapped handcuffs on Richard Allen and told him he was under arrest for the killings of two girls abducted from the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi in February of 2017, the clock started ticking on the Carroll County man’s constitutional rights of presumed innocence.
IMPD arrests man accused of killing his ex-wife’s new husband during funeral at Indy church
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested for murder following a deadly shooting outside a funeral service over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested Stefen Lowe, 35 for his alleged involvement. Multiple witnesses told police the suspect shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband. Police say the suspect […]
