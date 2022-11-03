ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2018 robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a 2018 robbery. Richard Hambrick is wanted on a robbery warrant issued on May 13, 2018. According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Hambrick is six feet and 180 pounds....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 injured after semi hits SUV on south side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized and another injured after their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the 5900 block of S. East Street near US-31 and Edgewood Avenue for a car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Upon arrival, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Judge Refuses to Dismiss Case of 4 Kokomo Police Officers

A federal judge in Indianapolis refused Friday to dismiss a lawsuit against four Kokomo Police officers after a man died in their custody in 2017. The Kokomo Police Department said 21-year-old Tavaris McGuire and two others were arrested February 4th. Officers say McGuire started behaving erratically during the booking process and was clutching his chest. He later died while at the hospital.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man shot, killed early Sunday morning in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed early Sunday on the city's southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street around 6 a.m. and found the victim outside. He died at the scene. Police are speaking with a person of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Retaking Of Richmond Hill

At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Clock ticking on Delphi suspect’s constitutional rights

DELPHI, Ind. — When troopers at the Indiana State Police post in Lafayette slapped handcuffs on Richard Allen and told him he was under arrest for the killings of two girls abducted from the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi in February of 2017, the clock started ticking on the Carroll County man’s constitutional rights of presumed innocence.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

IMPD arrests man accused of killing his ex-wife’s new husband during funeral at Indy church

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested for murder following a deadly shooting outside a funeral service over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested Stefen Lowe, 35 for his alleged involvement. Multiple witnesses told police the suspect shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband. Police say the suspect […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

