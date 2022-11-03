ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

One Man Rushed To Hospital With Life-Threatening Injuries In Bicycle Vs. Car Crash

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash at Keene Road and Sunset Point Road just before 6:30 this evening.

According to police, an adult male bicyclist was taken to Bayfront Health-St. Petersburg with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Members of the police department’s traffic homicide team are on the scene investigating the crash.

There may be traffic delays in the area, police say.

