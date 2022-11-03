Read full article on original website
Washington Senate candidates spending a combined $35 million+ on race
SEATTLE — The 2022 midterm elections are just days away, and election spending is expected to break records. That could include Washington’s Senate race. According to the Federal Election Commission, Senator Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley are both in the top 25 of candidates spending the most money nationwide.
2022 midterm elections: Washington's U.S. Senate candidates make final push
KING COUNTY, Wash. — We're less than 48 hours away from Election Night with a heated U.S. Senate race still up in the air. Both U.S. Senator Patty Murray and candidate Tiffany Smiley are out in the community, making a final push to get your vote. Dozens of people...
Gluesenkamp Pérez running below the radar outside 3rd District
The 3rd Congressional District in Washington is one that’s easy to ignore. It’s tucked away in southwestern Washington, leaving people closer to Portland to pay more attention. But the fact is, the 3rd is another battleground race that could help tip the scales in Congress. The race pits...
Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?
This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
Secede from Oregon? 'Greater Idaho' is on the ballot in two conservative counties
Voters in nine rural Oregon counties have already given Greater Idaho the green light, and two more will vote in November on whether they support moving the border.
Kellyanne Conway: Trump and Pence had ‘nasty divorce’ but need to ‘co-parent’ GOP
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence need to “co-parent” the Republican party after their “nasty divorce”. “They did fabulous things for this country together for four years. It was a nasty divorce in the end, but they...
Smiley campaign tour stops in Kennewick for rally
U.S. Senate Candidate Tiffany Smiley, R-WA, campaign stops in Tri-Cities.
Biden makes final midterm pitch in blue-state Maryland
President Biden made his closing midterm pitch the night before Election Day, helping Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Wes Moore, against his GOP opponent, Dan Cox, who is endorsed by former President Trump. Biden rallied for Moore at Bowie State University, which marked a full circle midterm cycle for Biden after he kicked off the campaign […]
Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ on Nov. 15
Former President Trump on Monday said he plans to make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago estate amid growing speculation that he is mounting another bid for the White House. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.,” Trump said […]
Tuesday briefing: What you need to know ahead of US midterms
Today the midterm elections are being held across America. Ballots will be cast for senators, representatives and local officials in one of the most important contests in recent years. It has become tiresome to describe every American election as uniquely significant, but there is a lot at stake with these midterms as the chasm between Democrats and Republicans grows ever wider, and the supreme court decision to no longer protect abortion rights hangs in the air.
Mossback's Northwest: When Chief Joseph returned to Seattle
At the end of the so-called Nez Perce War in 1877, Chief Joseph pledged, "I will fight no more forever." Those words made the chief famous, and they were seen as an indicator that a chapter had closed for Indigenous peoples in the United States as they were rounded-up and forced to live how and where the government willed.
