ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

In latest Hornets podcast, Rex Walters explains how he’s helping Charlotte’s big men

By Roderick Boone
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXMeY_0ixwz9cl00

Rex Walters was in the midst of lining up more duties, checking in on his potential opportunities to call basketball games on Westwood One and other entities when he found out some surprising news.

The Charlotte Hornets had hired Steve Clifford to be their next coach, and that intrigued Walters. So Walters dialed up Clifford to inquire about an opportunity to be on his staff — and the rest is history. Now, he’s one of Clifford’s assistant coaches and is enthused about trying to help the Hornets reach new heights.

In this week’s episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, Walters drops by to chat about the interesting path that led him to join Clifford in Charlotte, reuniting with Cody Martin after their time at Nevada, working with the Hornets’ big men, serving as the “get back guy,” his impressions of LaMelo Ball and more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Celtics

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Grizzlies: Jayson Tatum Outduels Ja Morant as Boston Hangs on to Hand Memphis First Home Loss this Season

Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant slugged it out at FedExForum on Monday night. The former generated a game-high 38 points, while the latter produced 30. The Grizzlies and the home crowd fed off Morant's energy as he made some of his patented acrobatic layups, flew over the top for a block, and made 5/12 ...
BOSTON, MA
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
17K+
Followers
428
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy