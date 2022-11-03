In latest Hornets podcast, Rex Walters explains how he’s helping Charlotte’s big men

Rex Walters was in the midst of lining up more duties, checking in on his potential opportunities to call basketball games on Westwood One and other entities when he found out some surprising news.

The Charlotte Hornets had hired Steve Clifford to be their next coach, and that intrigued Walters. So Walters dialed up Clifford to inquire about an opportunity to be on his staff — and the rest is history. Now, he’s one of Clifford’s assistant coaches and is enthused about trying to help the Hornets reach new heights.

In this week’s episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, Walters drops by to chat about the interesting path that led him to join Clifford in Charlotte, reuniting with Cody Martin after their time at Nevada, working with the Hornets’ big men, serving as the “get back guy,” his impressions of LaMelo Ball and more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.