UW Health to host two hiring events
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UW Health will be hosting two hiring events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 15 and from 9 to Noon, Friday, November 18. The events will be held at UW Health Creekside Medical Center at 3505 North Bell School Rd. and UW Health Swedish American Women and Children’s Hospital, in the Schwartz Auditorium at 1350 Charles St.
Darren Bailey finished up his tour, rallies in Roscoe
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s election eve eve and both gubernatorial candidates will be in Rockford within 48 hours of polls opening Tuesday. More than one hundred Republicans attended Bailer and Lieutenant governor candidate Stephanie Trussel’s campaign event in Roscoe. As Bailey makes his final pitch to voters that he would make a better governor than the one currently in Springfield.
Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
Former Rockford man sentenced for tax fraud
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Rockford man is sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for tax fraud. 35-year-old Michael Mendoza pleaded guilty earlier this year to filing fake claims to the IRS and the Illinois Department of Revenue. Mendoza defrauded the IRS of more than $80,000...
Five years since officer Jaimie Cox was shot and killed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. The Jaimie Cox Memorial page on Facebook asks residents to light up the outside of their homes and businesses with blue. From now until Tuesday, November 8, to honor his memory.
Roscoe man charged with aggravated battery, home invasion
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Roscoe is behind bars after a battery and break-in over the weekend. According to reports, the 43-year-old man walked into a nearby home and beat up two of the residents. Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, November 5, Roscoe police dispatched to the 500...
Saint Anthony College of Nursing opens its doors to potential students
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Saint Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford hosts an open house Saturday. They hope to convince prospective students to pursue a career in nursing. From nine to noon at Rock Valley College, students already a part of the program at Sant Anthony tell those interest...
Sorensen, King make final push for 17th District seat
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the contested local races on Tuesday’s ballot will be for the 17th District seat and both candidates make one final stop in Rockford and Freeport. Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Ester Joy King vie for the 17th District seat since U.S. Representative Cheri...
Behind the scenes look at pre-Election Day preparation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Most people know what happens when they vote, but it’s what happens before they vote that’s gotten the attention of many across the U.S. and in the Stateline. With less than 20 hours before voting begins, 23News got a sneak peak into last-minute preparations...
Pedestrian bridge repairs begin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ice Hogs fans and anyone enjoying downtown entertainment will soon have a brand new bridge connecting the BMO Center and the adjacent Concourse Parking Garage. The work that began Monday may temporarily close traffic on South Church Street in Rockford, so be sure to watch for...
Rockford home condemned after late Sunday morning fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It took thirty minutes for crews to put out a fire late Sunday morning that caused $60,000 in damage, but thankfully no injuries. According to officials with the Rockford fire department, a call came in just before 11 am, Sunday in the 1400 block of James Avenue. Two adults living at the home got out without injury, but are now displaced. Two cats were also successfully removed and turned over to animal control. The damage was so bad, the Rockford Building Department arrived and condemned the home.
Road closures to begin this week on Broadway, 20th Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city’s Water Division will begin work this week in Rockford. Starting Tuesday, November 8, manhole repairs will begin in the 3400 block of Broadway and the 2000 block of 20th Street. Broadway will be reduced to one between Eastgate Pkwy and Ohio Pkwy for...
Fire causes $40K in damages to Belvidere home
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home late Friday night at 509 Caswell Street. A smoke detector alerted the people inside the home so they could escape. When rescue crews got there, they found smoke billowing out of the windows on two sides of the building and fire in a lower bedroom.
Rockford woman dies after car slams into tree
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 50-year-old Rockford woman dies after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on the city’s southeast side. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says the woman was thrown out of the car after it hit a tree at South Alpine Road and Larson Avenue. She...
Stephenson Co. Dems make campaigning statement ahead of Election Day
(WIFR) - Poll watchers and volunteers may be campaigning on Election Day near polling places, according to the Stephenson County Democrats. The group says that In order to avoid any misunderstandings or misinterpretations on Election Day, they’re reminding locals of the law allowing persons to engage in campaigning for their preferred candidates for office.
Wild week of weather ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was able to collect its collective breath Sunday after an extremely eventful Saturday that brought severe thunderstorms and extremely gusty winds. Sunday proved to be a polar opposite, with bright sunshine and temperatures warming back into the middle and upper 50s. From a precipitation...
