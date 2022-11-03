Read full article on original website
Election eve: Minnesota candidates, volunteers push supporters to vote
(FOX 9) - It's the end of a long campaign for Minnesota's political candidates and the people who've given up their time to volunteer for the cause. Democrats ended their four-day bus tour Monday with several rallies in the Twin Cities, pushing volunteers to sign up for extra shifts and work the phones or knock on doors to talk with voters. Republicans made a similar push this weekend, with a final rally planned for Monday evening.
Tuesday's election: Could Minnesota see its first split statewide results since 2006?
(FOX 9) - A one-party sweep of Minnesota's statewide races has been the norm since the mid-2000s, but a split result in Tuesday's election looks not only possible, but likely. DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Secretary of State Steve Simon held leads on their respective Republican challengers, Scott Jensen and Kim Crockett, according to polling conducted in October by MinnPost/Embold Research and KSTP/SurveyUSA. But Republicans Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson were tied with or leading the Democratic incumbents in the attorney general and auditor races.
St. Paul woman killed in crash on I-94 in Wisconsin after hitting deer
(FOX 9) - A woman from St. Paul was killed in a car crash on I-94 in Wisconsin early Saturday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates that Jessica Anne Love, 43, was driving a Honda Civic when she hit a deer, causing her car to become disabled in the left lane. Her vehicle was then struck by an oncoming Toyota Rav4, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
Minnesota weather: Significant moisture is finally heading for Minnesota this week
(FOX 9) - A very large pattern change this week across the Northern U.S. will give us the best chance for significant moisture in nearly three months. In fact, if all the stars align (metaphorically speaking) we have the opportunity to see one of the wettest weeks of November on record. Amazing that this could come after one of the driest stretches on record in the Twin Cities. The moisture certainly couldn't show up at a better time, moving in right before the ground freezes. This moisture will fall as rain, with some heavy downpours at times, as the cold air holds off until the tail end of this system.
Longtime Minnesota baseball umpire Larry Gallagher dies at age 82
(FOX 9) - Minnesota baseball lost a legend this weekend as longtime high school, college, and Town Ball umpire Larry Gallagher has passed away at the age of 82. Gallagher was remembered Sunday by the Minnesota Baseball Association and the Minnesota State High School League. "Minnesota amateur baseball mourns the...
Children’s Minnesota warns parents to expect longer wait times due to RSV surge
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Children's Minnesota is warning parents that they should be prepared for longer wait times due to the surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and other respiratory illnesses. Information from Children’s Minnesota’s website warns of extended wait times in the emergency department, walk-in clinics, and primary...
Sled dog racing champion visits Minnesota
Dallas Seavey, a five-time Iditarod champion, visited Minnesota Saturday to help raise money at the “Raise the Woof!” fundraiser, shed light on the sport of sled dog racing, and promote the Klondike Dog Derby. The derby takes place on February 3 and 4, with 20,000 people expected to watch the event.
Minnesota weather: Chilly Saturday, chances of rain overnight
(FOX 9) - Cool temperatures have arrived, with chances of rain in parts of Minnesota on Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Parts of southeastern Minnesota started Saturday with some rain and light rumbling from a storm system that caused severe damage in parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday. The metro could see some scattered showers as the storms move northeast, but there is no threat of severe weather.
Drought conditions could impact Minnesota Christmas trees for years to come
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The drought hitting Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest for the last several months has started to take a toll on Christmas tree farms. "This year's weather, we're about eight to ten inches below normal rainfall, which of course, has an impact on the trees," John Krueger, the third-generation owner of The Krueger Christmas Tree Farm in Lake Elmo, told FOX 9.
Minnesota weather: Extremely windy, Red Flag Warning issued for Sunday
Sunday will be extremely windy, with gusts reaching over 45 mph. A Red Flag Warning has been issued due to extreme wildfire risk in Central and Southern Minnesota from low humidity, high winds and drought conditions.
Minnesota weather: Extremely windy Sunday, chances for rain this week
(FOX 9) - The end of the weekend will be very windy and dry, but there are chances for rain and possible flurries in the week ahead. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon as the lingering morning clouds are expected to clear out as the day goes on. The Twin Cities metro will reach a high of around 51 degrees, which is slightly above average for this time of year.
