LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chase Johnston scored 20 points, Isaiah Thompson scored all 16 of his points in the second half when FGCU pulled away to shock USC 74-61 in a season-opening game on. The Eagles trailed by one at the half but stunned the Trojans, coached by former FGCU coach Andy Enfield, in the second half, leading by as many as 20 before holding on to give Pat Chambers a win in his first game at the school. Dahmir Bishop’s layup with four minutes to play had the Eagles up 65-45 before USC reeled off 11 points to cut the deficit to single digits with 1:07 remaining. Boggie Ellis was the only Trojan in double figures with 19.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO