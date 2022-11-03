ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FOX 5 San Diego

Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
NBC San Diego

Deadly Crash Snarls Traffic for Hours on I-15 Near City Heights

A deadly rollover crash on southbound Interstate 15 near City Heights snarled traffic hours Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on southbound I-15 north of I-805, according to the CHP. A truck was driving at high speeds, hit the guardrail and rolled over. The driver, a 43-year-old San Ysidro man, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, the CHP said.
Nationwide Report

63-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)

The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway at 10:55 p.m. The officials reported that a 2015 Lexus had entered the north sidewalk and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area and then rolled over. The victim was driving down the road at high speeds when he lost control.
Times of San Diego

Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway

A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
chulavistatoday.com

Wrong-way driver causes collision on southbound I-5 on-ramp in Chula Vista

A male driver heading in the wrong direction on southbound Interstate 5 collided with a female driver on Friday who was entering the freeway on-ramp from E St. in Chula Vista. The female driver of a Volkswagen entered the I-5 on-ramp with her grandmother at approximately 11:25 a.m. when a male driver of a Nissan came out of the vegetation area of the gore point between the E st. off-ramp and the on-ramp, according to OnScene T.V.
KGET

3 injured after semi collides with 9 vehicles on I-5

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were left with minor injuries after a nine-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Oct. 29, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said they received a call for the crash on northbound I-5, south of Twisselman Road at 11:20 a.m. During the course of their […]
