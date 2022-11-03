Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three People Injured in Wrong-Way DUI Crash on I-805 in Clairemont
A wrong-way driver suspected of DUI crashed early Sunday, running a vehicle off Interstate 805 and onto state Route 52, injuring the driver and two passengers, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near University City and Clairemont. Callers to 911 witnessed a wrong-way driver...
Driver who died in Miramar Ranch car crash identified
The westbound car struck a center divider near Scripps Creek Drive at high speed, overturned and rolled over side to side several times, ejecting Jaquez onto the roadway, the agency reported.
Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified
SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Vista (Vista, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on South Sante Fe Avenue near Buena Creek Road at about 11:40 p.m. The officials reported that an eastbound Honda Civic had veered off the road, crashed into a ditch, and then caught on fire.
NBC San Diego
Pilot Who Died in Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa Is ID'd
Officials with the county medical examiner's office released the identity of a 46-year-old man killed over the weekend when his small plane crashed on the runway at Montgomery Field Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at around noon at the airfield located in Kearny Mesa. At the time, fire officials...
NBC San Diego
Deadly Crash Snarls Traffic for Hours on I-15 Near City Heights
A deadly rollover crash on southbound Interstate 15 near City Heights snarled traffic hours Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on southbound I-15 north of I-805, according to the CHP. A truck was driving at high speeds, hit the guardrail and rolled over. The driver, a 43-year-old San Ysidro man, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, the CHP said.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spring Valley (Spring Valley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Arapaho and Omega streets at about 6:25 p.m. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash.
63-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway at 10:55 p.m. The officials reported that a 2015 Lexus had entered the north sidewalk and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area and then rolled over. The victim was driving down the road at high speeds when he lost control.
Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway
A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
Driver killed in fiery car crash in Vista
Moments after a Honda Civic crashed into a riverbed, the vehicle burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.
Pilot, 46, Dies in Commuter Plane Crash at Montgomery Field
The pilot of a small commuter plane that crashed on takeoff at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport was pronounced dead, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday. The crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. Saturday. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews arrived at 12:06 p.m. at 8634 Gibbs Drive, near...
Driver dies when car crashes into ditch
A man died Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a ditch in Vista, authorities said.
Unbelted driver ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, dies
A male driver lost control of his vehicle and was pronounced dead following a rollover crash in Miramar Ranch North, said San Diego Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
Man, 43, Killed in Crash of Pickup Truck into Center Divider
A man from San Ysidro died Thursday when a pickup truck veered out of control and crashed on a portion of Interstate 15 near Cherokee Point, authorities reported. The fatal crash took place about 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes approaching the area where the freeway meets Interstate 805, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Hit-and-run driver plows into University City Vons, twice
A van plowed through the front doors of a Vons supermarket in University City on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.
chulavistatoday.com
Wrong-way driver causes collision on southbound I-5 on-ramp in Chula Vista
A male driver heading in the wrong direction on southbound Interstate 5 collided with a female driver on Friday who was entering the freeway on-ramp from E St. in Chula Vista. The female driver of a Volkswagen entered the I-5 on-ramp with her grandmother at approximately 11:25 a.m. when a male driver of a Nissan came out of the vegetation area of the gore point between the E st. off-ramp and the on-ramp, according to OnScene T.V.
One Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Mission Valley Freeway Connector
A traffic crash on a Mission Valley freeway connector left one person dead Wednesday, authorities reported. The fatal wreck on the ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to westbound Interstate 8 took place at about 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim, whose identity was not immediately available,...
3 injured after semi collides with 9 vehicles on I-5
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were left with minor injuries after a nine-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Oct. 29, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said they received a call for the crash on northbound I-5, south of Twisselman Road at 11:20 a.m. During the course of their […]
2 people robbed at gunpoint in Encanto
Two people were robbed at gunpoint by three men in the Encanto area early Monday morning, San Diego Police said.
Storm to hit San Diego County with widespread rain, gusty winds
Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night.
Comments / 2