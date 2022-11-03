ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPBS

San Diego voters shift from Republican Party

Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Election Central at Golden Hall Is Gone and That Is Sad

Tuesday night, Election Night, in downtown San Diego a lot of professional political operatives will drink too much. Supporters of triumphant candidates will dance and lose their voices screaming cheers and chants. Other people, in a much different mood, will quietly slip out of “victory” parties that don’t have a victory to celebrate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

President Biden Continues San Diego Visit at Carlsbad Tech Company

President Joe Biden said Friday that his top legislative achievements were due in part to the work of a Southern California congressman locked in a tight reelection race, as the president toured a communications company that was expected to benefit from his push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing. Biden was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

Great White Sharks Becoming a Tourist Attraction at Popular San Diego Beach

When Jaws hit theaters in the summer of 1975, it introduced many moviegoers to a new fear. The film showed a great white shark lurking in the waters off an island in New York. Decades later, facts about these ancient oceanic predators are slowly changing people’s minds about great whites. Recently, an aggregation of young great whites near a popular California beach is becoming a tourist attraction.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WGAU

Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark

DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdjewishworld.com

Why San Diego International Airport Changed Name from Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO — Written for high school students, this biography of Charles Lindbergh underscores the wisdom of the decision in 2003 to change the name of Lindbergh Field to San Diego International Airport. Lindbergh used his deserved fame as the first pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic to spread race hatred against many of the peoples who live, like San Diegans, around the Pacific Rim.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

