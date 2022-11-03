Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
How San Diego's political map shifted from red to blue and what comes next
Take a look at a San Diego County voter registration map and you'll see a county that has become quite a bit more blue over the past two decades. Then talk to some voters who’ve left the Republican Party and they'll have no problem telling you why. For Mountain...
KPBS
San Diego voters shift from Republican Party
Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
Election Central at Golden Hall Is Gone and That Is Sad
Tuesday night, Election Night, in downtown San Diego a lot of professional political operatives will drink too much. Supporters of triumphant candidates will dance and lose their voices screaming cheers and chants. Other people, in a much different mood, will quietly slip out of “victory” parties that don’t have a victory to celebrate.
MarketInk: San Diego’s Popular ‘DSC’ Radio Show Is Ending After 32 Years
A legendary San Diego morning radio show is coming to an end after 32 years. “The DSC Show,” heard weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KGB-FM 101.5, will end Friday, Dec. 16, following the recent retirement announcements of longtime DSC co-hosts Dave Rickards and Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph.
Talk About Pork: The Slop-py Origins of the People’s Ordinance
San Diegans from the 1910s have a lot of weirdness to answer for. First, city leaders illegally and violently cracked down on free speech in downtown. Then they banned the baring of ankles and elbows at La Jolla beaches and outlawed sex outside of marriage. Times have changed. Just drop...
Chula Vista to Pick New Leadership in Mayoral Election on Nov. 8
Voters in San Diego County’s second-largest city will get a new mayor for the first time in eight years Tuesday, with Republican John McCann and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar squaring off for the position. McCann and Campa-Najjar received the most votes in a crowded June primary, with McCann receiving 8,618...
San Diego Voters Asked to Overturn Ban on Union Labor Pacts with Measure D
San Diego voters will decide Tuesday whether the city’s decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects will be lifted through Measure D. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012’s Measure A, which prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into project labor...
Biden attends event for Levin in Oceanside
President Joe Biden traveled to San Diego Thursday evening to attend a get-out-the-vote event for Rep. Mike Levin in Oceanside.
The Simmering Tensions Animating Coronado’s Contentious School Board Election
The pandemic rocked schools around the country. School closures opened school boards up to uncharacteristically divisive political battles. Parents packed board meetings over vaccine mandates, and debates on race and LGBTQ issues ramped up. Coronado has seen all three become focal points in its school board meetings. And it’s those...
NBC San Diego
President Biden Continues San Diego Visit at Carlsbad Tech Company
President Joe Biden said Friday that his top legislative achievements were due in part to the work of a Southern California congressman locked in a tight reelection race, as the president toured a communications company that was expected to benefit from his push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing. Biden was...
Great White Sharks Becoming a Tourist Attraction at Popular San Diego Beach
When Jaws hit theaters in the summer of 1975, it introduced many moviegoers to a new fear. The film showed a great white shark lurking in the waters off an island in New York. Decades later, facts about these ancient oceanic predators are slowly changing people’s minds about great whites. Recently, an aggregation of young great whites near a popular California beach is becoming a tourist attraction.
Woman swimming in waters near San Diego attacked by a shark
DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was swimming in the Pacific waters just north of San Diego, California, when she was attacked by a shark Friday. According to The Associated Press, just after 10 a.m. on Friday in the Del Mar beach area a lifeguard spotted a woman along with her friend as they were heading back to shore after a swim that was about a mile or so away.
sdjewishworld.com
Why San Diego International Airport Changed Name from Lindbergh Field
SAN DIEGO — Written for high school students, this biography of Charles Lindbergh underscores the wisdom of the decision in 2003 to change the name of Lindbergh Field to San Diego International Airport. Lindbergh used his deserved fame as the first pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic to spread race hatred against many of the peoples who live, like San Diegans, around the Pacific Rim.
Biden set to speak at Oceanside rally seeking to boost Levin's reelection bid
President Joe Biden will join Rep. Mike Levin at a get-out-the-vote event at MiraCosta College in Oceanside today. Biden is scheduled to arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar late Thursday afternoon.
San Diego Channel
Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
'Livable San Diego' files lawsuit over Mayor's 'Build Better' program
SAN DIEGO — A community association called 'Livable San Diego' filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego, claiming the 'Build Better' program is in "violation of the United States Constitution, California Constitution, Mitigation Fee Act, and CEQA." 'Build Better SD' is a program approved by the San...
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Ramen Festival returns
The San Diego Ramen Festival returns Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier! Visit: sdramenfest.com.
San Diego weekly Reader
The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class
Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
Young San Diego man achieves dream of buying his first home
For many in the market for their first home, one of the biggest hurdles can be qualifying for a mortgage.
Voice of San Diego
San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT
Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/
Comments / 1