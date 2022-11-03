ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton, MA

Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
Man shot, killed in South End identified

BOSTON — Boston police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the south end of Boston on Friday. Jason Murray, 39, of South Boston, was found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on Middlesex Turnpike

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, according to authorities. Burlington police Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a sedan on the Middlesex Turnpike, near the intersection of Blue Sky Drive.
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Store on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Cities of Boston, Worcester see record-high temperatures on Sunday

BOSTON — The Massachusetts cities of Boston and Worcester saw record-setting warmth late Sunday morning. The National Weather Service reported that as of 11:15 a.m., Boston had reached a high temperature of 76 degrees, which smashed the city's previous record high of 73 degrees. The previous record high for Nov. 6 was first set in 1938 and was tied in 1948, 1959 and 2015.
Cradles to Crayons in urgent need of winter clothing: Here's how you can help

NEWTON, Mass. — Cradles to Crayons will be supporting more than 200,000 families in Massachusetts this year alone and is in urgent need of winter clothing. The Newton profit has donation drop-off locations across the state. Click here to reach the Cradles to Crayons website, which has a search tool to help you find the nearest donation bin.
Diehl, Healey hit campaign trail on last weekend before Election Day

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, and her Republican opponent in the race for governor, Geoff Diehl, are hitting the campaign trail in the final weekend before Election Day. Healey made stops in Springfield and Worcester on Saturday, while Diehl attended the Haverhill Greek Festival.
Boston Symphony Orchestra embarks on 4-city, 6-concert tour of Japan

BOSTON — The Boston Symphony Orchestra is traveling to Japan for its first international tour since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the BSO left Symphony Hall late Sunday morning, taking a bus to Logan International Airport, where the orchestra was scheduled to fly out at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Used chopsticks transformed into furniture, decor by ChopValue Boston

BOSTON — Millions of used chopsticks that otherwise would have been discarded are being transformed into furnishings by a new Boston-area business franchise. ChopValue Boston collects used chopsticks from area restaurants and transforms them into sterilized, state-of-the-art building tiles through a process that involves sorting, dipping, baking, hammering and pressing.
