Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
DA identifies woman killed in Taunton crash with suspect who was fleeing police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are identifying the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a crash that involved a suspect who was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough, died as a result of the crash on Kingman Street in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
WCVB
Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
WCVB
1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester, New Hampshire
One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the crash. Her identity was...
WCVB
Police locate vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run that injured 13-year-old
ACTON, Mass. — Police in Acton, Massachusetts said Friday night that they had located the vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old boy in a coma. The discovery comes hours after a local business owner offered a $5,000 reward for information about the...
WCVB
5 juveniles arrested, 3 firearms recovered after police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing serious charges in connection with a police pursuit that started in Worcester and stretched into other nearby Massachusetts communities. Worcester police said the pursuit started at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, when an officer who was on patrol near the intersection of Winter...
WCVB
Man shot, killed in South End identified
BOSTON — Boston police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the south end of Boston on Friday. Jason Murray, 39, of South Boston, was found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCVB
Car goes up in flames after crash on Interstate 290 in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — At least one person was injured in a crash that caused a vehicle to go up in flames on a Massachusetts highway early Sunday morning. Officials said the crash happened at about midnight on Interstate 290 in Northborough. A witness who provided video of the fire...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on Middlesex Turnpike
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, according to authorities. Burlington police Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a sedan on the Middlesex Turnpike, near the intersection of Blue Sky Drive.
WCVB
Antisemitic slur found scrawled on car with slashed tires in Stow, Massachusetts
STOW, Mass. — Police in Stow, Massachusetts, are investigating an incident of antisemitic vandalism at a home that was discovered Saturday. Stow police responded to a home on North Shore Drive at 9:42 a.m. on Saturday for a report that cars had been damaged overnight. "To have it happen...
WCVB
Arrest made in one of 3 shootings that left man dead, 5 injured in Boston
BOSTON — Boston police are identifying the man who was killed in one of three shootings that happened within an hour of each other Sunday night. Five other people were injured in the shootings and police have made an arrest in connection with one of them. Police said the...
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Store on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
WCVB
Boston pet supply company embraces four-legged friends as customers and co-workers
BOSTON — At Chewy headquarters in downtown Boston, dogs are both the consumer and the co-worker. “We have one of the city’s first indoor dog parks, especially in a corporate setting,” Chewy Senior Public Relations Manager Meghan Quinn said. The recently renovated office has its own pooch...
WCVB
Cities of Boston, Worcester see record-high temperatures on Sunday
BOSTON — The Massachusetts cities of Boston and Worcester saw record-setting warmth late Sunday morning. The National Weather Service reported that as of 11:15 a.m., Boston had reached a high temperature of 76 degrees, which smashed the city's previous record high of 73 degrees. The previous record high for Nov. 6 was first set in 1938 and was tied in 1948, 1959 and 2015.
WCVB
Cradles to Crayons in urgent need of winter clothing: Here's how you can help
NEWTON, Mass. — Cradles to Crayons will be supporting more than 200,000 families in Massachusetts this year alone and is in urgent need of winter clothing. The Newton profit has donation drop-off locations across the state. Click here to reach the Cradles to Crayons website, which has a search tool to help you find the nearest donation bin.
WCVB
Lowell preschoolers learn power of their voices in costume vs. pajama day vote
LOWELL, Mass. — With the countdown to Election Day now just hours away, some future voters were learning how important the right to vote really is. They even went to the ballot box to decide a rather critical issue. “So today in our class, we are going to have...
WCVB
Diehl, Healey hit campaign trail on last weekend before Election Day
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, and her Republican opponent in the race for governor, Geoff Diehl, are hitting the campaign trail in the final weekend before Election Day. Healey made stops in Springfield and Worcester on Saturday, while Diehl attended the Haverhill Greek Festival.
WCVB
Boston Symphony Orchestra embarks on 4-city, 6-concert tour of Japan
BOSTON — The Boston Symphony Orchestra is traveling to Japan for its first international tour since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the BSO left Symphony Hall late Sunday morning, taking a bus to Logan International Airport, where the orchestra was scheduled to fly out at 3 p.m. Sunday.
WCVB
Used chopsticks transformed into furniture, decor by ChopValue Boston
BOSTON — Millions of used chopsticks that otherwise would have been discarded are being transformed into furnishings by a new Boston-area business franchise. ChopValue Boston collects used chopsticks from area restaurants and transforms them into sterilized, state-of-the-art building tiles through a process that involves sorting, dipping, baking, hammering and pressing.
WCVB
Hundreds of pieces available at School of the Museum of Fine Arts' annual Art Sale
BOSTON — An art sale is underway in Boston that will help fund the next generation of artists. The School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts Art Sale started Friday and runs through Sunday at the school's Boston campus in the city's Fenway neighborhood. Submissions come in...
Comments / 0