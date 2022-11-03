ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Amwell Says Future of Telehealth Will Go Beyond Video Visits

Showing that some telehealth providers understand they must offer more than video visits post-pandemic to stay relevant, Amwell is talking up the modularity of its Converge digital health platform as the core of its future as a health tech player. During a third-quarter 2022 earnings call with analysts on Monday...
pymnts.com

Blockchain Payments: Is Regulation Friend Or Foe For Blockchain?

Lawmakers Struggle to Balance Risk Reward of Crypto Regulation. As cryptocurrency enters the mainstream, lawmakers struggle to create regs that strike a balance between limiting the technology’s risk while also unlocking its benefits. In this month’s “Blockchain Payments Tracker®,”. Andreas Veneris of the University of Toronto...
pymnts.com

Improving Financial Performance: Taking Advantage Of Early Payments Discounts

Why More Than Half of SaaS Firms Say No to Early Payment Discounts. According to a new study of SaaS firms, “Improving Financial Performance: Taking Advantage Of Early Payments Discounts,” a PYMNTS and Airbase collaboration, two-thirds of SaaS firms that currently use a non-payroll spend management system have been offered better terms than those without such systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy