kclu.org
State holding South Coast workshop on proposed notification system for use of agricultural pesticides
The state is holding a workshop on the South Coast Monday night as it develops plans for an advance warning system for people who live, and work near agricultural sites where pesticides will be used. The California Department of Pesticide Regulation is developing the system, with plans to implement it...
kclu.org
Five die in traffic collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County
Authorities are trying to figure out exactly what led to a tragic traffic collision on the South Coast which left five people dead. It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday, on the Pacific Coast Highway between Point Mugu and Mugu Rock. CHP investigators say a northbound car and a southbound...
KEYT
Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
kclu.org
Widow of officer who died in 2018 Borderline nightclub attack talks about coping with grief
Karen Helus was listening to the police scanner the night her husband of nearly 30 years responded to a call of a shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill. Ron Helus was on the scene within minutes, and among the first officers through the door as he tried to stop the rampaging gunman who killed 11 others in the attack.
