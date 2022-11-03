ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jacksonians hope to win $1.9B Powerball jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot has reached another record high after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing. A winning lottery ticket hasn’t been sold since August 3, causing the jackpot to keep climbing higher and higher. Now, the jackpot is the highest it’s ever been, reaching an estimated $1.9 billion. “Y’all aren’t […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
WLBT

Organization to host medical cannabis patient seminar in Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization is hosting a medical cannabis patient seminar in Pearl Tuesday. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says the seminar will occur from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clyde Muse Center. The organization says it will be discussing the following:. How patients can become...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

City, state saying little on water manager selection process

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More questions than answers Monday regarding the capital city and state’s separate efforts to bring on a water system operator for Jackson. Responses to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) request for qualifications and the city’s request for proposals to manage Jackson’s water system were due on November 7.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Walgreens closing a store in Jackson, much to the ire of city councilman

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman said he is fed up after learning that the Walgreens in his ward is closing. According to the Walgreen Company, the store located on Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Livingston Road is permanently closing Nov. 14. Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he was told the store is closing because of a theft issue.
JACKSON, MS
asce.org

Jackson water crisis reveals perils of neglected infrastructure

In recent years, ASCE and many other groups have issued warnings about the perilous condition of water infrastructure in countless cities and towns across the nation. In late August, the consequences of failing to heed such warnings were thrown into stark relief in Jackson, Mississippi. More than 150,000 residents of the state’s capital city had to endure weeks without potable water after problems at one of the city’s drinking water treatment facilities led to a loss of pressure within the distribution system, raising concerns that pathogens could have entered the water supply.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate rainfall continues across the entire viewing area moving out during the afternoon hours. Highs rebound to the mid-80s Monday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday morning!. Rain chances continue after the front has moved through the Jackson/metro area. We can expect rain to continue through the afternoon. By the evening, we will remain cloudy. Highs today, are expected to remain in the low 70s, and Lows fall to the upper 50s to the low 60s tonight.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WSB Radio

Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M in federal water funds

JACKSON, Miss — (AP) — Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson's request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer's flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mistletoe Marketplace attracts thousands of shoppers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Toys, clothes, and as always, great food had the Mistletoe Marketplace buzzing with thousands of shoppers looking to get their hands on holiday deals ahead of the Christmas season. From Kansas, Alabama, and California; vendors made sure not to miss this once-a-year event to ensure their...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy