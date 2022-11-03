In recent years, ASCE and many other groups have issued warnings about the perilous condition of water infrastructure in countless cities and towns across the nation. In late August, the consequences of failing to heed such warnings were thrown into stark relief in Jackson, Mississippi. More than 150,000 residents of the state’s capital city had to endure weeks without potable water after problems at one of the city’s drinking water treatment facilities led to a loss of pressure within the distribution system, raising concerns that pathogens could have entered the water supply.

JACKSON, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO