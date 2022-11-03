Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Mixed use development, traffic accommodations coming to city of Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon residents have probably noticed a lot of activity behind the Home Depot along Highway 18, and our crews have too. Mayor Butch Lee said a mixed use development is in the works. Lee said a company by the name of Ergon has owned 90 acres...
Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M to help fix crumbling water system
Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson’s request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer’s flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program approved the...
Jacksonians hope to win $1.9B Powerball jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot has reached another record high after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing. A winning lottery ticket hasn’t been sold since August 3, causing the jackpot to keep climbing higher and higher. Now, the jackpot is the highest it’s ever been, reaching an estimated $1.9 billion. “Y’all aren’t […]
WLBT
Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
WAPT
Jackson mayor says it's 'unlikely' water system will be completely weatherized before winter
JACKSON, Miss. — Despite the work that's been done to repair Jackson's water system, it is not completely ready for winter. "I think that it would be unlikely that we will be able to do all the things that need to take place for all of the weatherization to be done," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
WLBT
Ad campaign geared toward boosting business for restaurants impacted by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With what many hope is the worst of Jackson’s water crisis now in the rearview mirror, restaurant owners have a message for patrons: come back, the water’s fine. “We just want people to know that it’s safe to come back,” said Mimi Grisby, an...
WLBT
Organization to host medical cannabis patient seminar in Pearl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization is hosting a medical cannabis patient seminar in Pearl Tuesday. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says the seminar will occur from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clyde Muse Center. The organization says it will be discussing the following:. How patients can become...
WLBT
City, state saying little on water manager selection process
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More questions than answers Monday regarding the capital city and state’s separate efforts to bring on a water system operator for Jackson. Responses to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) request for qualifications and the city’s request for proposals to manage Jackson’s water system were due on November 7.
WAPT
Jackson residents react to multi-million dollar grant for improving water system
$35.6 million was granted from the state municipality and county water infrastructure grant program under the environmental quality department. This is matched from the city's funding. "The city is going to get $35.6 million and that means the city has already put up $35.6 million in order to match the...
WAPT
Walgreens closing a store in Jackson, much to the ire of city councilman
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman said he is fed up after learning that the Walgreens in his ward is closing. According to the Walgreen Company, the store located on Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Livingston Road is permanently closing Nov. 14. Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he was told the store is closing because of a theft issue.
asce.org
Jackson water crisis reveals perils of neglected infrastructure
In recent years, ASCE and many other groups have issued warnings about the perilous condition of water infrastructure in countless cities and towns across the nation. In late August, the consequences of failing to heed such warnings were thrown into stark relief in Jackson, Mississippi. More than 150,000 residents of the state’s capital city had to endure weeks without potable water after problems at one of the city’s drinking water treatment facilities led to a loss of pressure within the distribution system, raising concerns that pathogens could have entered the water supply.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate rainfall continues across the entire viewing area moving out during the afternoon hours. Highs rebound to the mid-80s Monday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday morning!. Rain chances continue after the front has moved through the Jackson/metro area. We can expect rain to continue through the afternoon. By the evening, we will remain cloudy. Highs today, are expected to remain in the low 70s, and Lows fall to the upper 50s to the low 60s tonight.
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
WAPT
Jackson could lose millions of dollars if big water customers find new sources
JACKSON, Miss. — Thousands of customers are growing more and more frustrated with not being able to rely on the Jackson water system. At first, it was a nearby city trying to pull away, but now others are following that lead and it could cost the Capital City millions of dollars.
Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M in federal water funds
JACKSON, Miss — (AP) — Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson's request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer's flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water...
Meet the candidates running for Hinds County Chancery, Circuit Court judges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The General Election in Mississippi will be held on Tuesday, November 8. In Hinds County, there are several candidates who are running for judge positions in the Chancery and Circuit courts. WJTV 12 News talked to the candidates ahead of the General Election. Chancery Court District 5-3: Gayla Carpenter-Sanders Tametrice Hodges […]
WLBT
Mayor submitted letter to Biden ‘clarifying and reiterating’ Jackson’s critical water needs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In his weekly press briefing Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he wrote a letter to President Joe Biden to underscore the critical nature of Jackson’s water needs. “Every time I have an opportunity to reach out, I will do so to emphasize the...
WLBT
WATCH LIVE: Mayor urges voter participation, discusses water woes in weekly media briefing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is holding his weekly press briefing Monday to provide new information on the latest city initiatives. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WLBT
Mistletoe Marketplace attracts thousands of shoppers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Toys, clothes, and as always, great food had the Mistletoe Marketplace buzzing with thousands of shoppers looking to get their hands on holiday deals ahead of the Christmas season. From Kansas, Alabama, and California; vendors made sure not to miss this once-a-year event to ensure their...
Comments / 0