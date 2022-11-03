Read full article on original website
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Ramen Festival returns
The San Diego Ramen Festival returns Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier! Visit: sdramenfest.com.
San Diego weekly Reader
The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class
Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
sandiegoville.com
Angry Pete's Pizza To Replace Tin Fish Seafood Restaurant In San Diego's East County
After only a year-and-a-half in business, Tin Fish has shuttered its lakefront location at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve & Campground and will soon be replaced by a branch of Angry Pete's Detroit-style pizza. Last June, a location of Tin Fish seafood restaurant opened in a 4,000 square-foot, indoor/outdoor space within...
Opinion: San Diego’s Park Social Effort Showed There’s No Easy Solution to the Homeless Problem
Basketball great Bill Walton recently garnered headlines for criticizing Mayor Todd Gloria’s alleged failure to sufficiently address San Diego’s homeless program. Walton did so by relating his own negative experiences cycling in Balboa Park, explaining how he has been threatened by the homeless who have taken over parts of San Diego’s crown jewel property.
presidiosentinel.com
Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
delmartimes.net
Del Mar artists part of ‘Subject to Change’ exhibit at BFREE Studio
Del Mar artist Brent Jacobs works are on display in “Subject to Change,” an exhibition at BFREE Studio in La Jolla that runs through Nov. 19. Jacobs grew up in Los Angeles and has lived in Del Mar for more than 20 years. He retired from commercial real estate and started painting about seven years ago, drawing inspiration from his father, who was a commercial artist and sports illustrator.
Young San Diego man achieves dream of buying his first home
For many in the market for their first home, one of the biggest hurdles can be qualifying for a mortgage.
sandiegoville.com
Los Angeles-Based Silverlake Ramen To Open Second San Diego Location
A second area outpost of Los Angeles' super popular Silverlake Ramen is opening within Westfield UTC mall in San Diego's La Jolla. Founded by Japan-raised chef Tomas Aono and Jitaek Lim in 2012, the first Silverlake Ramen opened at Sunset Junction in Silver Lake and quickly had patrons lining up for hour-long waits to get a taste of the rich-flavored ramen broths filled with twice-marinated pork belly. The company now has 24 restaurants, most of which are franchisee owned, with several more in the works. The first San Diego branch of Silverlake Ramen opened last year below the AMC Theatre in the unit previously occupied by Bibigo Kitchen in Fashion Valley Mall.
Great White Sharks Becoming a Tourist Attraction at Popular San Diego Beach
When Jaws hit theaters in the summer of 1975, it introduced many moviegoers to a new fear. The film showed a great white shark lurking in the waters off an island in New York. Decades later, facts about these ancient oceanic predators are slowly changing people’s minds about great whites. Recently, an aggregation of young great whites near a popular California beach is becoming a tourist attraction.
NBC San Diego
How the Upcoming Rainstorm Could Impact Farms in San Diego County
Much of San Diego County will receive at least a half an inch of rain this week. The rain comes as parts of San Diego County are in varying degrees of a drought. “A drought is really negative because most wells like mine, if you don’t have that water to recharge the aquifer, well either can go dry or you have a lot less water, so you need that recharge water coming into the ground to supply your well and keep soil moisture,” Hillcrest Farmers Market Manager Mark Larson said.
KPBS
How San Diego's political map shifted from red to blue and what comes next
Take a look at a San Diego County voter registration map and you'll see a county that has become quite a bit more blue over the past two decades. Then talk to some voters who’ve left the Republican Party and they'll have no problem telling you why. For Mountain...
coolsandiegosights.com
Balboa Park’s colorful annual craft sale!
We’re fast approaching the holidays. So it isn’t surprising that the City of San Diego’s AgeWell Services had their big senior craft show today in Balboa Park!. I’m fascinated by human creativity. So it was a treat to slowly wander about the two outdoor courtyards at the Casa del Prado, looking at everything.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
On the Menu: Get your sea legs (and lobster tails) at Fiddler’s Green in Point Loma
Ahoy, mates! Fiddler’s Green, a Point Loma fixture that’s merely a few fathoms from San Diego Bay, set anchor at the corner of Shelter Island Drive and Shafter Street some three decades ago. Ron Thomas, the new captain of the beloved restaurant, took the helm about two years...
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA
You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
presidiosentinel.com
64th Annual Las Posadas Takes Place at Heritage Park in Old Town San Diego
Join us for the 64th Annual Las Posadas event in Heritage County Park in Old Town San Diego which takes place at 7 p.m., Friday, December 9 at 2454 Heritage Park Row. Presented by the Old Town San Diego Chamber of Commerce, Old Town Trolley Tours, and the Mormon Battalion Historic Site, Las Posadas (“the inns” or “the lodgings”) is a centuries-old Mexican celebration. The event represents the several nights Mary and Joseph, accompanied by a flock of shepherds and angels, sought shelter at different inns in Bethlehem.
Caltrans Unveils Julian International ‘Dark Sky’ Community Signs
Community leaders and elected officials gathered Friday afternoon to reveal new “Entering Julian” and “International Dark Sky Community” signs that will be installed along State Route 78 and State Route 79, to encourage more stargazers, visitors and shoppers to restaurants and businesses located in the East County town.
Beach Advisory Lifted in Carlsbad, But Remains in Place for Several Coastal Areas
Officials lifted a beach advisory Saturday for Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad after recent water quality samples met state health standards. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality ordered the change because bacteria levels no longer exceed state health standards. Advisories for other San Diego County beaches remain...
delmartimes.net
City Ballet celebrates ‘the father of American ballet’
City Ballet of San Diego Artistic Director Steven Wistrich is unequivocal when he calls the legendary, Russian-born George Balanchine “the father of American ballet.”. “He created a whole new pathway for choreographers who have followed in his footsteps and works that will endure after we’re long gone,” he said. “When you’re dancing to his choreography, you feel as though it was made for you, that no other steps could be better to the music you’re dancing to.”
'Livable San Diego' files lawsuit over Mayor's 'Build Better' program
SAN DIEGO — A community association called 'Livable San Diego' filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego, claiming the 'Build Better' program is in "violation of the United States Constitution, California Constitution, Mitigation Fee Act, and CEQA." 'Build Better SD' is a program approved by the San...
