Solana Beach, CA

San Diego weekly Reader

The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: San Diego’s Park Social Effort Showed There’s No Easy Solution to the Homeless Problem

Basketball great Bill Walton recently garnered headlines for criticizing Mayor Todd Gloria’s alleged failure to sufficiently address San Diego’s homeless program. Walton did so by relating his own negative experiences cycling in Balboa Park, explaining how he has been threatened by the homeless who have taken over parts of San Diego’s crown jewel property.
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Del Mar artists part of ‘Subject to Change’ exhibit at BFREE Studio

Del Mar artist Brent Jacobs works are on display in “Subject to Change,” an exhibition at BFREE Studio in La Jolla that runs through Nov. 19. Jacobs grew up in Los Angeles and has lived in Del Mar for more than 20 years. He retired from commercial real estate and started painting about seven years ago, drawing inspiration from his father, who was a commercial artist and sports illustrator.
DEL MAR, CA
sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Silverlake Ramen To Open Second San Diego Location

A second area outpost of Los Angeles' super popular Silverlake Ramen is opening within Westfield UTC mall in San Diego's La Jolla. Founded by Japan-raised chef Tomas Aono and Jitaek Lim in 2012, the first Silverlake Ramen opened at Sunset Junction in Silver Lake and quickly had patrons lining up for hour-long waits to get a taste of the rich-flavored ramen broths filled with twice-marinated pork belly. The company now has 24 restaurants, most of which are franchisee owned, with several more in the works. The first San Diego branch of Silverlake Ramen opened last year below the AMC Theatre in the unit previously occupied by Bibigo Kitchen in Fashion Valley Mall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

Great White Sharks Becoming a Tourist Attraction at Popular San Diego Beach

When Jaws hit theaters in the summer of 1975, it introduced many moviegoers to a new fear. The film showed a great white shark lurking in the waters off an island in New York. Decades later, facts about these ancient oceanic predators are slowly changing people’s minds about great whites. Recently, an aggregation of young great whites near a popular California beach is becoming a tourist attraction.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

How the Upcoming Rainstorm Could Impact Farms in San Diego County

Much of San Diego County will receive at least a half an inch of rain this week. The rain comes as parts of San Diego County are in varying degrees of a drought. “A drought is really negative because most wells like mine, if you don’t have that water to recharge the aquifer, well either can go dry or you have a lot less water, so you need that recharge water coming into the ground to supply your well and keep soil moisture,” Hillcrest Farmers Market Manager Mark Larson said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Balboa Park’s colorful annual craft sale!

We’re fast approaching the holidays. So it isn’t surprising that the City of San Diego’s AgeWell Services had their big senior craft show today in Balboa Park!. I’m fascinated by human creativity. So it was a treat to slowly wander about the two outdoor courtyards at the Casa del Prado, looking at everything.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC

With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
COSTA MESA, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA

You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
LA MESA, CA
presidiosentinel.com

64th Annual Las Posadas Takes Place at Heritage Park in Old Town San Diego

Join us for the 64th Annual Las Posadas event in Heritage County Park in Old Town San Diego which takes place at 7 p.m., Friday, December 9 at 2454 Heritage Park Row. Presented by the Old Town San Diego Chamber of Commerce, Old Town Trolley Tours, and the Mormon Battalion Historic Site, Las Posadas (“the inns” or “the lodgings”) is a centuries-old Mexican celebration. The event represents the several nights Mary and Joseph, accompanied by a flock of shepherds and angels, sought shelter at different inns in Bethlehem.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

City Ballet celebrates ‘the father of American ballet’

City Ballet of San Diego Artistic Director Steven Wistrich is unequivocal when he calls the legendary, Russian-born George Balanchine “the father of American ballet.”. “He created a whole new pathway for choreographers who have followed in his footsteps and works that will endure after we’re long gone,” he said. “When you’re dancing to his choreography, you feel as though it was made for you, that no other steps could be better to the music you’re dancing to.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

