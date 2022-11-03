ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Comments / 18

Danny Tebeau
4d ago

you have to be kidding a 17 teen yr old is driving around with 40 pounds of drugs and he gets a citiation and is released to his parents wow ! thats a great message to the cartel and to underage teens!

Reply(2)
24
Misty rose Gibson
4d ago

astonishing, no wonder kids these days are opting for the life with guns money drugs and no concern for anything else like education ...he'll get caught with 40pounds and get a "fix it ticket" so to speak. and continue on your merry little way. way easy compared to studying and testing your self and pushing for better

Reply
9
Sweetie Medlin
4d ago

Aren't parents responsible for the actions of their children? Who's name is the car in? Released 🥺 Law Enforcement sending the wrong message. Hmmm maybe they're trying to see who's going to contact him about the suspected drugs? If no one does hmmm We all can imagine what that means. If it was my kid, I would have demanded he be left in jail!

Reply
4
 

