Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.

MONTEBELLO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO