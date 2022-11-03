ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

How Alabama football, Nick Saban had their season fall apart

BATON ROUGE, La. -- It was too loud and too chaotic inside Tiger Stadium to hear the crash of Alabama's season late Saturday night. The fall happened so quickly and so unexpectedly it was hard to comprehend in real time. LSU coach Brian Kelly wouldn't dare go for two, would he? After taking a timeout to think it over some more, surely he'd reconsider, kick the extra point and play for a second overtime. Right?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Fields has been the QB we all wanted to see since the Bears' mini-bye

Since the Chicago Bears selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 draft, we’ve all been waiting for the young quarterback to turn the proverbial corner. That was never going to happen in Fields’ rookie year, because head coach and alleged offensive mastermind Matt Nagy was in charge of things, which left an Adam Gase-ish cast on the whole season.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Henry keeps rewriting Titans history in loss to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  Derrick Henry was rumbling his way through the Kansas City Chiefs' defense, and through the Titans' history books, during a first half that went exactly the way Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel dreamed it would Sunday night. The second half was more like a nightmare. After...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Mario Cristobal defends Miami football's build after FSU blowout

Mario Cristobal and Miami suffered another ugly defeat at the hands of Florida State, 45-3. The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 4-5 on the season, as more questions picked up about the direction of the program in Year 1 under Cristobal. After what might have been the worst loss in his first season at his alma mater, Cristobal did not shy away in his postgame press conference.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ESPN

NFL Week 9: JuJu, Allen, Burrow show off Sunday pregame fits

Daylight saving time? Over. Spooky season? A thing of the past. As we embark on the second half of the NFL season, players are dressing in varying degrees of fall attire for Week 9. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow embraced sweater weather as the Bengals returned home to "The Jungle"...
ESPN

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Georgia now college football's standard

Georgia has aspired to be Alabama. Not just a national champion. The Bulldogs did that last year, going through the Crimson Tide to snap a 41-year title drought. Georgia wants to set the standard in college football, the program that contends for national titles every season and wins them routinely.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Panthers fire assistants Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni

A season of upheaval for the Carolina Panthers continued Monday as cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni were fired by interim coach Steve Wilks. Cooper was hired in 2020 by former head coach Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start to this season. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC

