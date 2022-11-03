Read full article on original website
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Poetry and Chill offers platform for Oklahoma City artists
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City organization Poetry and Chill helps children find self-love and expression through creativity and poetry. The organization's founder, Gregory McPherson II, joined KOCO 5 to talk about the new workshop Poetry and Chill is offering. Open the video player above to learn more.
Six ways to engage your community during this season of giving
The holiday season is about more than just last-minute shopping, and desperately hoping that no one brings up politics at your family dinner. The post Six ways to engage your community during this season of giving appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
Raising Oklahoma: Kids and The Holidays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but for parents, it can be a stressful time of year keeping kids on track during the holidays. Jana Lahood, Resource and Referral Program Manager with Rainbow Fleet, shares some great tips on managing the holidays with kids so everyone can stay on track and joyful this time of year.
Bricktown Christmas Tree getting installed for the holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — The Bricktown Christmas Tree was getting installed for the holiday season across from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Thursday. The 25-foot tree will have about 3,000 lights on it and hundreds of ornaments. The installation comes ahead of the 21st annual Tree Lighting Festival that...
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
Small animal rescue in Noble finds house with 31 puppies
NOBLE, Okla. — A small animal rescue in Noble found a house with 31 puppies inside. Safe Haven Animal Rescue said the puppies are in dire need. Three of them have already died from their hoarding conditions. "Usually what happens in these situations is that someone has good intentions,...
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James
Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name Jesse James. Especially in Southwest Oklahoma. His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine Park...
Blue Light Ceremony held to honor fallen officers throughout Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Blue Light Ceremony was held to honor fallen officers throughout the state. On Sunday, officers and families were there to remember those who were lost this year. Officers and deputies from multiple different agencies across the state remembered those who died in the line of duty.
Watch Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Have An Alleged Nazi Ejected From Oklahoma City Show
Hatebreed, etc. vocalist Jamey Jasta had an alleged white supremacist in the audience ejected during the band’s headlining set last night (November 05th) at the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City, OK. After taking some feedback from the audience about what do with the apparently unruly concertgoer, Jasta offered:. “Listen,...
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
El Reno residents experiencing foggy and discolored tap water; the city says it may remain that way until spring
The city of El Reno said discoloration and fog in the water is temporary, but may not go back to normal until next year.
Oklahoma transportation officials hope $4.2M will help cut down on wrong-way crashes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma transportation officials hope $4.2 million will help cut down on the number of wrong-way crashes. The project will help drivers know if they’re driving on the wrong side of the road. From lights to new signage, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said this is another step in improving safety.
New steakhouse opens in downtown Oklahoma City's First National Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new steakhouse opened this week at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. Stock & Bond, the latest restaurant to join the downtown Oklahoma City area, opened Tuesday. The steakhouse's website advertises the new restaurant as being modern while featuring traditional dishes and more than 300 American whiskeys.
Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
Edmond Animal Services Sees Increase In Deer-Involved Crashes
A problem that's already becoming an issue for cities in Oklahoma could be getting worse. It's rutting season for deer, and more deer are running in front of cars. This week alone, Edmond has seen double the number of deer hit by a car than years past, leading to a lot of workforce being focused on this issue.
Edmond neighborhood concerned after a group of burglars allegedly broke into multiple cars
A Northwest Edmond neighborhood is on edge after a group of burglars broke into a series of cars.
First-time voters express excitement to cast ballot in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — First-time voters expressed their excitement to cast their ballot in Oklahoma. A group of Oklahoma City Public School students gathered at the Classen School of Advanced Studies High School to share their thoughts about Tuesday’s election. The group of seniors addressed concerns about how overwhelming it is to vote for the first time, from knowing where to go to making sure you know what you’re actually voting for, specifically the future of schools in OKC.
Oklahoma City cementing reputation as softball capital of the world
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is cementing its reputation as the softball capital of the world. A major announcement on Monday pushed OKC one step closer to professional softball in the city. It is the home of USA softball, the women’s College World Series and now the Oklahoma City Spark.
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
