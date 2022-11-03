ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Poetry and Chill offers platform for Oklahoma City artists

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City organization Poetry and Chill helps children find self-love and expression through creativity and poetry. The organization's founder, Gregory McPherson II, joined KOCO 5 to talk about the new workshop Poetry and Chill is offering. Open the video player above to learn more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Kids and The Holidays

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but for parents, it can be a stressful time of year keeping kids on track during the holidays. Jana Lahood, Resource and Referral Program Manager with Rainbow Fleet, shares some great tips on managing the holidays with kids so everyone can stay on track and joyful this time of year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Bricktown Christmas Tree getting installed for the holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — The Bricktown Christmas Tree was getting installed for the holiday season across from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Thursday. The 25-foot tree will have about 3,000 lights on it and hundreds of ornaments. The installation comes ahead of the 21st annual Tree Lighting Festival that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
94.3 Lite FM

Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Small animal rescue in Noble finds house with 31 puppies

NOBLE, Okla. — A small animal rescue in Noble found a house with 31 puppies inside. Safe Haven Animal Rescue said the puppies are in dire need. Three of them have already died from their hoarding conditions. "Usually what happens in these situations is that someone has good intentions,...
NOBLE, OK
US105

A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James

Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name Jesse James. Especially in Southwest Oklahoma. His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine Park...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

New steakhouse opens in downtown Oklahoma City's First National Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new steakhouse opened this week at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. Stock & Bond, the latest restaurant to join the downtown Oklahoma City area, opened Tuesday. The steakhouse's website advertises the new restaurant as being modern while featuring traditional dishes and more than 300 American whiskeys.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Edmond Animal Services Sees Increase In Deer-Involved Crashes

A problem that's already becoming an issue for cities in Oklahoma could be getting worse. It's rutting season for deer, and more deer are running in front of cars. This week alone, Edmond has seen double the number of deer hit by a car than years past, leading to a lot of workforce being focused on this issue.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

First-time voters express excitement to cast ballot in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — First-time voters expressed their excitement to cast their ballot in Oklahoma. A group of Oklahoma City Public School students gathered at the Classen School of Advanced Studies High School to share their thoughts about Tuesday’s election. The group of seniors addressed concerns about how overwhelming it is to vote for the first time, from knowing where to go to making sure you know what you’re actually voting for, specifically the future of schools in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

