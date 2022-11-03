Read full article on original website
"My heart is broken" | 2 teens shot in broad daylight outside a rec center in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON — Two teenagers were shot in broad daylight outside the King Greenleaf Recreation Center in Southwest D.C. Police officers received the call of shots fired on the 1200 block of First Street Southwest just before 3:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found the victims who were transported to...
WTOP
Alexandria museum exhibit commemorates women’s 150-year-old health care enterprise
A new museum exhibit in Alexandria, Virginia, remembers the women who brought the city its first permanent health care facility. The exhibit, “Alexandria Hospital: Women Mobilize the Community,” recently opened at the Alexandria History Museum at The Lyceum. It marks the 150-year anniversary of the founding of the...
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Here’s the next art installation at Waterfront Park in Old Town
The fifth art installation at Waterfront Park will commemorate the wrecked 18th century ships discovered at the sites of the Hotel Indigo and Robinson Terminal South. “Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson” will be erected in mid-to-late March 2023 and be up until November. The work, by New York City-based architect and artist Nina Cooke John, reveals a steel abstract of a ship’s hull, meant to illustrate the city’s historical depths.
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellness
A new study has named Alexandria, Virginia one of the 10 best cities in America for mental health and wellness. The study meticulously examined 192 American cities on five key measures supporting mental health outcomes. Within each of these measures were a number of considerations.
VA mom calculates time spent on topics at school board meetings, finds lack of academic focus
A Virginia mother sent a chart to the Fairfax County Parent Association with her observations of 2021 school board meetings, claiming academics were not prioritized.
ZooLights returns to the National Zoo for the holiday season
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in November 2020. The Christmas light displays at the Smithsonian's National Zoo are coming for the holiday season. This year's event requires a special entry pass from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m....
WRIC TV
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the air around 4:09 p.m. today, according to Fairfax County Police Department Lt. Dan Spital.
theburn.com
El Taquito out, Biryani Grill in at Stone Ridge shopping center
The El Taquito Mexican restaurant in the Stone Ridge Village Center in southern Loudoun County has closed and a new Indian restaurant is coming in to take its place. El Taquito opened back in early 2021 when it took over the space that was a different Mexican restaurant called T’Kila. The new restaurant coming in will be called Biryani Grill Indian Cuisine & Bar.
Service remembers homeless neighbors who died this year
Thirty tents lined the pathway at Hurkamp Park, each one representing an individual who died this year and spent some period of time homeless in the Fredericksburg area.
Mother, son cross finish line together for 1st time at Marine Corps Marathon
A mother and son from Chesterfield County conquering the running world one race at a time just took one giant leap toward reaching their goal.
Police: Man fires shots at Fairfax Co. school, runs from officers, gets hit by car
FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax County police are investigating after shots were fired on the grounds of a local school, in an incident that ultimately resulted in a man getting hit by a car. Police said they went to Hutchison Elementary School in the Herndon area of the county around...
Police release new details about shooting outside Walmart
Chesterfield Police released new details about a Sunday evening shooting outside Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza.
alxnow.com
Woman with stun gun arrested on Halloween in Old Town
An Alexandria woman was charged Halloween morning with driving an unlicensed vehicle in Alexandria, and for being a felon in possession of a stun gun, according to police and court records. The 61-year-old woman was pulled over at around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Patrick and Prince Streets.
popville.com
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week starts...
popville.com
Grillfish closing after 26 years Saturday Night
Following last night’s news that The Pig is closing in Logan Circle, comes news that sister restaurant Grillfish will also be closing after 26 years on November 12th. From Grillfish:. “Thank you for 26 years of your love & support DC! We are beyond grateful for all these years....
Prince William Co. School Board considering policy change for school-wide readings
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — On Wednesday's agenda, the Prince William County School Board tackled a possible proposal change that would mandate schools to inform parents of school-wide readings and presentations. The change that would be made to a policy in the school district comes months after parents at...
Grieving sister demands safety changes after her brother was struck and killed by a driver on Dumfries Road
DUMFRIES, Va. — Jamel Tanner, a recent victim of a fatal pedestrian crash, spent the last couple of months of his life walking up and down Route 234, a busy highway also known as Dumfries Road, in order to get to work. "He was on his way to his...
13newsnow.com
Body of Fairfax teen found in Gloucester
The body of 18-year-old Tavon McKoy was found in Gloucester County this week. The sheriff's office said he's from Fairfax County.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies
A Thanksgiving without pie is like … well, a meal not worth having. Thankfully, there are loads of ready-to-order choices from local shops and bakeries if you haven’t got the time or inclination to bake your own from scratch. Consider these sweet (and, in few cases, savory) options:
