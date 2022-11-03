ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
alxnow.com

JUST IN: Here’s the next art installation at Waterfront Park in Old Town

The fifth art installation at Waterfront Park will commemorate the wrecked 18th century ships discovered at the sites of the Hotel Indigo and Robinson Terminal South. “Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson” will be erected in mid-to-late March 2023 and be up until November. The work, by New York City-based architect and artist Nina Cooke John, reveals a steel abstract of a ship’s hull, meant to illustrate the city’s historical depths.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WRIC TV

Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon

A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the air around 4:09 p.m. today, according to Fairfax County Police Department Lt. Dan Spital.
HERNDON, VA
theburn.com

El Taquito out, Biryani Grill in at Stone Ridge shopping center

The El Taquito Mexican restaurant in the Stone Ridge Village Center in southern Loudoun County has closed and a new Indian restaurant is coming in to take its place. El Taquito opened back in early 2021 when it took over the space that was a different Mexican restaurant called T’Kila. The new restaurant coming in will be called Biryani Grill Indian Cuisine & Bar.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Woman with stun gun arrested on Halloween in Old Town

An Alexandria woman was charged Halloween morning with driving an unlicensed vehicle in Alexandria, and for being a felon in possession of a stun gun, according to police and court records. The 61-year-old woman was pulled over at around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Patrick and Prince Streets.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened

International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: "International Sherry Week starts...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Grillfish closing after 26 years Saturday Night

Following last night’s news that The Pig is closing in Logan Circle, comes news that sister restaurant Grillfish will also be closing after 26 years on November 12th. From Grillfish:. “Thank you for 26 years of your love & support DC! We are beyond grateful for all these years....
WASHINGTON, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com

Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies

A Thanksgiving without pie is like … well, a meal not worth having. Thankfully, there are loads of ready-to-order choices from local shops and bakeries if you haven’t got the time or inclination to bake your own from scratch. Consider these sweet (and, in few cases, savory) options:
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

