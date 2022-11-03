Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska
Record setting night lifts Peru State men’s basketball over Avila
PERU, Neb.—The Peru State men’s basketball team set the record for made three-pointers in a game Saturday evening with 18. The previous high was 17 by the 2019-2020 team against Evangel. The Bobcats trounced Avila 110-61. The Bobcats were nine off the record for total points as that still belongs to the 1965 team who scored 119 points against Tarkio.
News Channel Nebraska
Peru State football defeats Graceland 34-19 in final road trip
PERU, Neb.—The Peru State Football team defeated Graceland 34-19 in Lamoni, Iowa on Saturday afternoon. The Bobcats improve to 5-5 overall and 3-1 in Heart North Conference play, while the Yellowjackets fall to 3-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play. Peru State started out slow as they went three-and-out...
News Channel Nebraska
No. 9 Creighton overcomes cold shooting, beats St. Thomas
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second half to give Creighton the lead for good, and the ninth-ranked Bluejays overcame cold shooting to hold off St. Thomas 72-60. Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points, Trey Alexander had 12 and Scheierman added 11 as the Bluejays won their 25th opener in 26 years.
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock endure tough ends to promising seasons
WEEPING WATER, Neb. - Friday night marked then end of the 2022 football season for powerhouse Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water, the surprise team of Class D-1, in the quarterfinals of the state football playoffs. The Knights took their high-powered offense on the road, but they ran into a buzzsaw at...
News Channel Nebraska
Ground Game & Clutch D Sends Knights to Semis
LINCOLN - A borderline unstoppable rushing attack and two late interceptions powered Norfolk Catholic past Lincoln Lutheran 62-42 in the Class C2 quarterfinals Friday night. The Knights rolled up 468 yards on the ground against the Warriors, led by Kanyon Talton (196 yds, 2 TDs) and Carter Janssen (114 yds, 1 TD). Trevin Sukup, Karter Kerkman and Brandon Kollars all contributed, as five different Catholic rushers scored.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers use 14-1 run to pull away from Maine
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska used a 14-1 run to pull away from a pesky Maine team to open up the 2022-23 men's basketball season with 79-66 win. After taking a 12-point lead into the locker room at halftime, Nebraska saw the Black Bears pull within one point on a Gedi Juozapaitis three-pointer seven minutes into the second half.
News Channel Nebraska
Creighton fights off pesky St. Thomas
OMAHA, Neb. -- Arthur Kaluma led three Bluejays in double-figures as No. 9 Creighton opened its 2022-23 season with a 72-60 victory over St. Thomas. The Bluejays trailed 57-56 with 9:58 left before ending the game on a 14-3 run. Creighton, which led by as much as 15, owned 40-35...
News Channel Nebraska
Charlie Blankenship
Alfred Charles “Charlie” Blankenship, age 87 was born September 23, 1935, in Peru Nebraska, son of Charlie and Erma (Allgood) Blankenship. He married Merril Standley December 18, 1954, in Auburn. One son, Larry Blankenship was born to this union. Charlie grew up and attended school in Peru. Charlie...
News Channel Nebraska
Charlotte Wagner, 83, of Tecumseh
Charlotte Ruth (Shoemaker) Wagner, 83, of Tecumseh, passed away in Tecumseh, Nebraska on November 5, 2022. She was one of ten children born to Earl and Oda (Woodruff) Shoemaker on March 2, 1939 in Marengo, Iowa. Her family moved to Nebraska when she was young. She attended grade school through the eighth grade at a rural Johnson County, Nebraska country school and high school at Auburn High School. Charlotte then attended the Capital School of Hair Styling and received her degree in Cosmetology.
News Channel Nebraska
'We're here to do a job': Husker police escort job holds honor, importance
LINCOLN - It’s become somewhat of a staple and a tradition in college football... Law enforcement escorting the coach and team to the venue and out of the tunnel. While some universities utilize state troopers, the Huskers use their very own UNLPD to do such honors. Sgt. Nolan Condradt is in charge of the UNLPD travel escort team.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Blow By Omaha
Lincoln - Isabelle Bourne led five Huskers in double figures with 21 points as Nebraska rolled to the largest season-opening victory margin in school history with a 100-36 women's basketball win over Omaha on Monday. Playing in front of the second-largest season-opening crowd in Husker women's basketball history with 6,233...
News Channel Nebraska
Mabel Dry, 93, of Auburn
Mabel Marie Dry, 93, of Auburn, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born on March 3, 1929 in Rock Port, Missouri to Elbert and Edris (Bentley) Waugh. On August 1, 1948, Mabel...
News Channel Nebraska
Big second half run propels Kansas past Omaha, 89-64
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The Omaha Mavericks made noise inside a raucous Phog Allen Fieldhouse Monday night, but a big run by the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks lifted the roof off the building and turned the Mavericks away. Creighton Prep grad Luke Jungers pulled Omaha within seven points just over three...
News Channel Nebraska
Lois A. Kreifels, 92 of Nebraska City
Lois A. Kreifels, age 92 of Nebraska City passed away on Thursday evening; Nov. 3, 2022 at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha, NE. Lois Ann (Heng) Kreifels was born on Feb. 15, 1930 at rural Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Robert J. Heng, Sr. and Margaret Ann (Volkmer) Heng. She attended country school and later the Nebr. City High School where she graduated with the Class of 1948. She was united in marriage to Clement A. Kreifels on June 2, 1948 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church near Paul, NE.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers fight hard in loss to Gophers
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Anthony Grant rumbled for 115 yards on 21 carries, but the Nebraska football team could not maintain a 10-0 halftime lead in a 20-13 loss to visiting Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska's back-up quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers, along with a hard-hitting Husker defense,...
News Channel Nebraska
South Sioux City Public Schools narrows superintendent search, to four
BEATRICE – The Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools is one of four finalists for the position of Superintendent at South Sioux City Public Schools. The South Sioux City Public School Board issued a release that names the four finalists to replace retiring Superintendent, Todd Strom. He’ll retire next June 30th, after six years with the school district.
News Channel Nebraska
Jerry W. Wurtele, Sr.
Jerry William Wurtele, Sr., 81 – Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend to many passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 5th, 2022. Jerry was born July 27, 1941, to Elmer and Marjorie (Pinkham) Wurtele in Marysville, KS. He graduated from Plattsmouth NE High School in 1959. Jerry immediately entered the United States Coast Guard and served until 1963. He was extremely proud of his Military Service. He married Gail Shearer in 1962. To this marriage three children were born, daughter Sheryl Wurtele, sons Jerry Wurtele, Jr., and Jeff Wurtele. Jerry, Gail, and Sheryl moved from Schenectady, NY to operate The Tower Tavern in Axtell, NE for his father, Elmer. His love for business operations and socializing led him to expand the business and in 1972 he added a dining room, and it was renamed The Orange Coach which offered a well-appointed seafood and steak menu. In 1978 the family moved to Nebraska City, NE. and Jerry became the sole proprietor of Jerry W. Wurtele Distributors. This business became his pride and joy as he was proudly known as the “Bud” man throughout his sales area. Jerry became in integral part of the community. He was very philanthropic with his time and resources of which he was proud and dedicated to. His dear wife, Gail passed away in 1986. He was blessed to find love with Susan (Susie) Melichar and the two were married in 1990. There will never be another quite like Jerry Senior, he was one of a kind and quite a character. He was a gifted storyteller and never at a loss for sharing a joke. He cherished spending time with his family and dear friends. Survivors include his daughter, Sheryl Wurtele, Denver, CO; sons, Jerry Wurtele Jr and his wife Susan, Beaver Lake, NE, and Jeff Wurtele, Nebraska City, NE. Stepson David Meyers, Athens, TX and stepdaughter Amy Frahm and her husband Rusty, Ashland, NE. Grandchildren Marlea Wurtele, Morgan Wurtele, Trey Frahm, Claire Meyers, Alexa Edmisten, Mason Wurtele, Cecelia Frahm, and great granddaughter, Elliana Pinkham, many other relatives and friends.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln fire displaces two, no injuries reported
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to an attic fire early Monday morning. Officials said LFR were dispatched to a home in the SW Jordan St. area at 6:00 a.m. Monday morning due to a smoke smell that turned out to be an attic fire. LFR said they...
News Channel Nebraska
Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
