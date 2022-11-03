BASKETBALL TIP-OFF: The Observer’s 2022-23 girls high school hoops preview

Here is The Observer’s girls high school basketball preview.

Click the links below for more info.

The Observer’s Starting 5

Ella Hobbs, 1-of-1 Prep: 6-3 junior forward is ranked among the top 40 players nationally playing for LaMelo Ball’s team. Hobbs attends school at Robinson in Concord, where her father, Dennis, is principal.

Kamryn Kitchens, Independence: The 5-foot-9 sophomore (13 ppg, 4 apg) had a breakout freshman season, now becomes the “go-to,” scorer for the Patriots.

Samyha Suffren, Cannon School: The 5-7 all-state guard is a Virginia Tech commit. She averaged 17.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3.5 spg last season.

Blanca Thomas, Charlotte Catholic: The 6-foot-5 junior center (14.2 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 2.8 bpg) can dominate a game on both ends, has multiple power five offers, including Duke, North Carolina, South Carolina, Stanford and Tennessee.

Mia Xerras, Myers Park: The 5-foot-6 senior point guard (11.4 ppg, 3.1 apg) has committed to Connecticut College (Xerras will miss at least a month to start the season following knee surgery).

Key dates

▪ Oct. 31: First official practice

▪ Nov. 11: First game date private schools (Nov. 18 for most public schools)

▪ Feb. 13-17: NCHSAA conference tournaments

▪ Feb. 21: NCHSAA state tournament begins. Finals are March 11

▪ Feb. 25: NCISAA state finals

A basketball sits on the court during girls basketball practice at Butler High School in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

Why is participation in girls’ high school sports — yes, even basketball — waning?

South Meck girls coach Cristie Mitchell Jonathan Aguallo/Special to the Observer

County Previews

Mecklenburg County public schools

Mecklenburg County private schools

Cabarrus County

Iredell County

Regional Previews

Union County

Photos: The Starting 5