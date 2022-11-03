ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

USPS mail carrier carjacked while making deliveries

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13memphis.com
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves could be looking at several years behind bars after a USPS truck driver was carjacked in Memphis.

The truck was stolen from a USPS mail carrier while the mail carrier was out making deliveries.

The brazen crime happened in the 600 block of Jeanette Place.

Authorities said the truck was stolen and driven only a few blocks before the joyriders ditched the federal ride.

The mail carrier said he was sitting in his truck Wednesday morning, sorting through mail when two men came to his window.

He claims one of the men had something under his shirt he believes was a gun. He was then ordered out of the vehicle. The thieves hopped in his truck and took off.

We’re told, shortly after, someone called police saying the truck was parked in the 500 block of Lucy Avenue and they saw two people running from the truck.

Memphis Police said is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any idea who may be behind this crime, report that information to Memphis Police.

Comments / 25

me,myself and i
4d ago

be careful in the hours before 5 am. thugs will pull out in front of you. won't let you pass , slow to 10 to 20 mph and block you in. must be a new car jacking way of doing things

10
Ms. Erica
4d ago

Smh these criminals are disgusting… just waking up around Memphis is a blessing! This place is insane

10
Robert West
4d ago

Risking up to a 20 year prison sentence for just taking a joyride in a mail jeep?

9
 

