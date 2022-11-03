USPS mail carrier carjacked while making deliveries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves could be looking at several years behind bars after a USPS truck driver was carjacked in Memphis.

The truck was stolen from a USPS mail carrier while the mail carrier was out making deliveries.

The brazen crime happened in the 600 block of Jeanette Place.

Authorities said the truck was stolen and driven only a few blocks before the joyriders ditched the federal ride.

The mail carrier said he was sitting in his truck Wednesday morning, sorting through mail when two men came to his window.

He claims one of the men had something under his shirt he believes was a gun. He was then ordered out of the vehicle. The thieves hopped in his truck and took off.

We’re told, shortly after, someone called police saying the truck was parked in the 500 block of Lucy Avenue and they saw two people running from the truck.

Memphis Police said is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any idea who may be behind this crime, report that information to Memphis Police.

