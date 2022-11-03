Read full article on original website
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Here are 22 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat
When the Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5, a lot of people blamed Russell Westbrook. The explosive guard was used as a scapegoat, with many blaming his poor shooting from deep as the reason for their losses. However, based on the shooting stats so far, LeBron James may just be equally liable or even […] The post LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not going to lie’: Bulls star Zach LaVine drops Michael Jordan truth bomb on not being 100% back from injury
Zach LaVine is not yet 100 percent in full health after undergoing surgery in his left knee in the offseason. He admitted as much after the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. The game against the Celtics was actually LaVine’s fourth straight outing, which came...
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ second thoughts on Ime Udoka hiring could signal team is past point of saving
Just hours after the Brooklyn Nets announced the firing of head coach Steve Nash last Tuesday, breaking news emerged that the team would hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to fill the vacant position. NBA insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski both made strong reports detailing Brooklyn’s intentions, with the latter indicating that a […] The post Nets’ second thoughts on Ime Udoka hiring could signal team is past point of saving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs. Jazz?
LeBron James has been dealing with lingering foot soreness and a non-COVID illness for over a week now. Despite the ailments, the 37-year-old has not missed a game for the 2-6 Los Angeles Lakers, though he hasn’t quite looked like himself on the court. James is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in […] The post Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs. Jazz? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets’ eye-opening feelings on Kyrie Irving completing ‘measures’ to end suspension
The Brooklyn Nets have made it abundantly clear that they won’t be letting Kyrie Irving off the hook lightly. The organization has slapped the embattled star with a long list of “measures” that he is now required to adhere to before the Nets even consider reinstating him. Apparently, all this could prove to be the […] The post RUMOR: Nets’ eye-opening feelings on Kyrie Irving completing ‘measures’ to end suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence with a sore left knee to score 25 points for the Bucks, who were attempting to become the first team to begin a season 10-0 since the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors got off to a 24-0 start. Young, Atlanta’s leader in points and assists, missed the game with right shin soreness. Griffin filled in admirably, logging 31 minutes and going 10 of 15 from the field. Milwaukee committed a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 22 Atlanta points.
Deandre Ayton gives Suns major injury scare after Chris Paul’s exit
After Chris Paul was forced to leave Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Phoenix Suns received another injury scare when Deandre Ayton was seen limping off the floor. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Ayton was hobbling as he headed to the Suns’ bench. He landed awkwardly following an offensive rebound and appeared to […] The post Deandre Ayton gives Suns major injury scare after Chris Paul’s exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young’s instant reaction to Hawks handing Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks first loss of season
There are no more undefeated teams in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks made sure of that on Monday night as they handed Giannis Anteotkounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks just their first defeat of the season in a 117-98 blowout. Trae Young wasn’t even able to take the court in this one due to a right […] The post Trae Young’s instant reaction to Hawks handing Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks first loss of season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022
Don’t look now, but we’ve got a diaper dandy on tap for you fellow basketball bettors and fans as the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue on their historic pace when they take on the Atlanta Hawks Monday. With that being said, it is time to check out our NBA odds series, where our Bucks-Hawks […] The post NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Kyrie Irving is not racist’: CJ McCollum, NBPA speak out on Nets star’s antisemitic saga, future with union
Kyrie Irving may have just put his NBA career in jeopardy amid his most recent scandal. The Brooklyn Nets star has already apologized for pushing an antisemitic film on Twitter, but it is clear that his team wants more than just a simple apology from him in order to possibly put this whole issue to […] The post ‘Kyrie Irving is not racist’: CJ McCollum, NBPA speak out on Nets star’s antisemitic saga, future with union appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China
Dwight Howard still remains to be one of the biggest names in NBA free agency as the new season is now in full swing. Well, this was until Monday night. Howard took to social media to announce that he has now decided to head overseas. The former eight-time All-Star made the announcement via the official […] The post BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Randle, Knicks romp past sputtering Timberwolves 120-107
Julius Randle scored 31 points and had eight of New York's season-high 19 made 3-pointer as the Knicks cruised to a 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves
Turner has 37 points, 12 rebounds, Pacers beat Pelicans
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games. “That was one of his most impactful games since I’ve been here,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said of Turner. “But a big point night should not be what this is about. This should be about the team. He scored all those points to help our team win.” Tyrese Haliburton added 20 points and 13 assists for the Pacers, making six 3-pointers. Buddy Hield had 20 points with five 3-pointers. Jalen Smith added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Turner had been averaging 13.8 points in five games after missing the season’s first four starts with a sore ankle.
Blazers set for huge Damian Lillard boost vs. Heat
The Portland Trail Blazers have looked very impressive early on in the 2022-23 campaign, enjoying a 6-3 start. For the last four games, star Damian Lillard has been out due to a calf strain and it appears he’s ready to return Monday night against the Miami Heat. Via Chris Haynes: “After missing the last four […] The post Blazers set for huge Damian Lillard boost vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tatum’s 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
Josh Hart stuns Heat, banks buzzer-beater in wild finish for Blazers
In Damian Lillard’s first game back from calf injury, Josh Hart made his best “Dame Time” impersonation with a crazy buzzer-beater to help the Portland Trail Blazers take down the Miami Heat. In a wild turn of events, the Heat actually tied the game prior to Hart’s game-winner. Max Strus shocked the whole of Portland […] The post Josh Hart stuns Heat, banks buzzer-beater in wild finish for Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
