INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games. “That was one of his most impactful games since I’ve been here,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said of Turner. “But a big point night should not be what this is about. This should be about the team. He scored all those points to help our team win.” Tyrese Haliburton added 20 points and 13 assists for the Pacers, making six 3-pointers. Buddy Hield had 20 points with five 3-pointers. Jalen Smith added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Turner had been averaging 13.8 points in five games after missing the season’s first four starts with a sore ankle.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO