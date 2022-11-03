Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man back in jail after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker
Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker. Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot
COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
Judge dramatically reduces bond for pregnant murder defendant
A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won’t have to give birth behind bars.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Cook County Chief Judge says 'cash bail doesn't work'
CHICAGO - A top Cook County Republican and several Democrats in the Chicago City Council are urging voters to vote "no" on Chief Judge Tim Evans. "We know that there was over a hundred alone that were violent criminals that were on electronic monitoring that went on to commit other violent crimes up to and including murder," said Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison of Palos Park.
cbs4indy.com
Morales responds to questions over voting, residency records
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales is responding to questions about his voting and residency records. Morales is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for Indiana secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. Documents obtained through public records requests show Morales voted...
abc57.com
Man allegedly found with methamphetamine, cocaine after running from police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after officers found numerous drugs in a backpack he was carrying as he was running from police, according to the probable cause affidavit. Mercede Geter, 26, was arrested on the charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting law...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
wfyi.org
Conservative politics drive fight for control of Indiana’s school boards
Stephanie Flittner is a conservative from Carmel, an affluent suburb north of Indianapolis, and she’s active in local Republican circles. So Flittner was surprised when a group of conservatives in her community asked her to back out of the local school board race. “They're like ‘we're afraid that too...
Crusader Endorsements for 2022 Election (Gary Edition)
As we approach Election Day, it is important to remember that Congressman Frank J. Mrvan has always prioritized the needs of the city of Gary and has proven his ability to successfully obtain federal resources for the good of our community, including financial support for our public safety and the Gary Police Department.
Fox 59
IN Focus: Looking at Indiana’s congressional races
INDIANAPOLIS – As voters prepare to go to the polls Tuesday, we’re taking a look at Indiana’s congressional races, often a formality due to the creation of more and more lopsided districts through the years. However, this year at least one of Indiana’s districts appears to be highly competitive:
WTHR
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
Steven Lakes, who police say has a history of evading arrest, remains at large. He's wanted for battery of a public safety official and dealing meth.
abc57.com
Man accused of trying to shoot girlfriend during argument
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly firing shots inside a home because his girlfriend didn't make him a plate of food, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to a home on Monday evening for reports of a domestic incident. When...
readthereporter.com
Who were Indiana’s first two U.S. Senators?
1811 – The Battle of Tippecanoe was fought at Prophetstown, near the junction of the Wabash and Tippecanoe rivers. Native American forces, led by the Prophet, the brother of Shawnee Chief Tecumseh, attacked United States soldiers led by William Henry Harrison. The battle, which lasted two hours, was a victory for Harrison’s army and broke Tecumseh’s dream of a Native American Confederation.
Teenage boy found dead at Cook County forest preserve, ME's office rules it a homicide
Cook County Sheriff’s police are investigating the homicide of a University Park teen whose body was found in the south suburbs. Sheriff’s police said they found 16-year-old Jaiden Howard’s body in a forest preserve near Dixmoor Tuesday night.
etxview.com
Document helps residents navigate S.C. Cottage Food Law revisions
Revisions have been made to South Carolina’s Cottage Food Law and Clemson Extension has a new document to help South Carolina residents navigate these changes. The South Carolina Home-Based Food Production Law, or Cottage Food Law, is the law governing food items produced and sold from homes in the state. The law was amended in May 2022 and personnel from several state agencies collaborated to produce a document to guide residents through these changes. The South Carolina Home-based Food Production Law Guidance Document is free and available at https://bit.ly/SC_CottageFoodLawGuide.
etxview.com
Georgia man sentenced for violations during Nebraska hunting trip
A Georgia hunter has been sentenced to two years of probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, traveled to the North Platte area in fall 2020 along with two other people from Georgia to hunt with Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours.
fox32chicago.com
'We will bring an army': Danny Golden supporters show up to hearing after suspect requests bond review
CHICAGO - A suspect involved in the shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Danny Golden asked a judge Thursday to be released from jail as he awaits trial. Bryant Hayes, 22, is facing attempted murder charges, and is among three suspects charged in the shooting and paralyzing of Golden. Golden...
WNDU
Police investigating Sunday night shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a shooting in South Bend Sunday night. According to the South Bend Police Department, a man was shot in the 1600 block of Dunham Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. The man then walked into a local hospital for treatment. The man’s...
1470 WMBD
Federal prison time ordered in two cases
PEORIA, Ill. – Two men were given sentences in federal prison Wednesday — one on a felony sex case, another on a felony drug case. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Eric Bogan, Junior, 36, Chicago was given more than twelve years in prison Wednesday, after pleading guilty in July, 2022 to a charge of Coercion or Enticement of a Minor.
