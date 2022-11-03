ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Chicago man back in jail after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker

Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker. Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
Man murdered in Gary

GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
GARY, IN
Cook County Sheriff race: Dolton cop suing over being removed from ballot

COOK COUNTY - A former candidate for Cook County Sheriff filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, claiming she was wrongfully bumped from the ballot. Dolton Police Officer LaTonya Ruffin was disqualified ahead of the June 28 primary after incumbent Sheriff Tom Dart's campaign objected to her filing to run under a last name different from that of her voter registration.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Cook County Chief Judge says 'cash bail doesn't work'

CHICAGO - A top Cook County Republican and several Democrats in the Chicago City Council are urging voters to vote "no" on Chief Judge Tim Evans. "We know that there was over a hundred alone that were violent criminals that were on electronic monitoring that went on to commit other violent crimes up to and including murder," said Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison of Palos Park.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Morales responds to questions over voting, residency records

INDIANAPOLIS – Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales is responding to questions about his voting and residency records. Morales is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for Indiana secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. Documents obtained through public records requests show Morales voted...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
CHICAGO, IL
Crusader Endorsements for 2022 Election (Gary Edition)

As we approach Election Day, it is important to remember that Congressman Frank J. Mrvan has always prioritized the needs of the city of Gary and has proven his ability to successfully obtain federal resources for the good of our community, including financial support for our public safety and the Gary Police Department.
GARY, IN
IN Focus: Looking at Indiana’s congressional races

INDIANAPOLIS – As voters prepare to go to the polls Tuesday, we’re taking a look at Indiana’s congressional races, often a formality due to the creation of more and more lopsided districts through the years. However, this year at least one of Indiana’s districts appears to be highly competitive:
INDIANA STATE
Man accused of trying to shoot girlfriend during argument

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly firing shots inside a home because his girlfriend didn't make him a plate of food, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to a home on Monday evening for reports of a domestic incident. When...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Who were Indiana’s first two U.S. Senators?

1811 – The Battle of Tippecanoe was fought at Prophetstown, near the junction of the Wabash and Tippecanoe rivers. Native American forces, led by the Prophet, the brother of Shawnee Chief Tecumseh, attacked United States soldiers led by William Henry Harrison. The battle, which lasted two hours, was a victory for Harrison’s army and broke Tecumseh’s dream of a Native American Confederation.
INDIANA STATE
Document helps residents navigate S.C. Cottage Food Law revisions

Revisions have been made to South Carolina’s Cottage Food Law and Clemson Extension has a new document to help South Carolina residents navigate these changes. The South Carolina Home-Based Food Production Law, or Cottage Food Law, is the law governing food items produced and sold from homes in the state. The law was amended in May 2022 and personnel from several state agencies collaborated to produce a document to guide residents through these changes. The South Carolina Home-based Food Production Law Guidance Document is free and available at https://bit.ly/SC_CottageFoodLawGuide.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Georgia man sentenced for violations during Nebraska hunting trip

A Georgia hunter has been sentenced to two years of probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, traveled to the North Platte area in fall 2020 along with two other people from Georgia to hunt with Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours.
FRANKLIN, GA
Police investigating Sunday night shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a shooting in South Bend Sunday night. According to the South Bend Police Department, a man was shot in the 1600 block of Dunham Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. The man then walked into a local hospital for treatment. The man’s...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Federal prison time ordered in two cases

PEORIA, Ill. – Two men were given sentences in federal prison Wednesday — one on a felony sex case, another on a felony drug case. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Eric Bogan, Junior, 36, Chicago was given more than twelve years in prison Wednesday, after pleading guilty in July, 2022 to a charge of Coercion or Enticement of a Minor.
PEORIA, IL

