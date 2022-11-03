Read full article on original website
The New ‘Skin Hero’ Serum Has a Derm-Beloved Ingredient That Gives You All the Benefits of Retinol—Without the Bad Stuff
I’ve got a confession. I’m in my forties and don’t use retinol. Shocking, I know, but I’ve always been hesitant about officially adding it to my skin-care routine and having to deal with the so-called “retinol uglies” (aka, "skin purging," which is basically when your skin breaks out before it gets better).
The $20 pH-Balancing Shampoo a Dermatologist Loves for Keeping Her Graying Hair Healthy and Shiny
Shirley Chi, MD—a 46-year-old dermatologist who is starting to gray—wants to keep her hair as healthy as possible while also makings sure it looks its best. One of the ways she does that is by using a color-safe, pH-balancing shampoo that gently cleanses her hair while leaving it strong and sleek.
Snag the Anti-Wrinkle Hand Cream Derms Love for Mature Skin on Sale Now
As you get older, your skin changes—which means your skin-care routine should, too. In addition to doubling down on retinoids, SPF, and eye cream, there's one other product derms want you to consider adding to your regimen to keep skin supple over time: hand cream. Skin begins to lose...
Snag the Calming Day Lotion Derms Always Recommend During the Colder Months for Only $8
As the weather keeps cooling down, now’s a pretty good time to bring out your rich, more nourishing moisturizers. But if you’ve got sensitive skin (which 70 percent of people say they do, according to this study), you’re going to want a little something a little extra.
This Is How You Can Gua Sha Your Scalp for More Energy, Better Sleep, and Healthier Hair Growth
Gua sha, an ancient Chinese beauty practice dating back to the Paleolithic Era, has found a place in American beauty and wellness routines in the last few years. The practice has skyrocketed on TikTok and has garnered quite the celebrity following. But while you'll usually spot folks rubbing the feel-good stones across their cheekbones, jaw lines, and forehead—or even their shoulder blades to help improve your posture—scalp gua sha offers its own host of benefits that earn it a worthy spot in your self-care lineup.
8 Laundry Mistakes a Professional Launderer Is Begging You To Stop Making
Doing laundry is my least favorite chore. Every few weeks I find myself dragging my overflowing basket down to the communal laundry room before stuffing it to the brim. I mix my fabrics, I mix my colors and whites (sorry mom!), and just hope that adding extra detergent and hot water will solve all my problems.
How To Fall Asleep When You’re Riled Up About Something Happening the Next Day
It's an unfortunate truth that actively trying to get a full night of sleep can paradoxically keep you awake. Even if you don’t normally have trouble dozing off, as soon as there’s a real reason you feel like you need to get a good night’s sleep—perhaps the next day, you’re leading a big work meeting, running a marathon, or getting married—it’s easy to find yourself staring at the ceiling, hopelessly alert as the nighttime hours tick by. Despite how common this scenario may be, however, sleep doctors say it’s not inevitable. You can learn how to get sufficient sleep before a big day, with a little preparation and a shift in perspective.
The 5 Candles You Should Be Lighting Every Night if You’re Struggling With Sleep
If you’ve ever struggled with sleep, you’ve probably been told to explore the world of aromatherapy as a natural antidote. Now, I love diffusers as much as anyone, but there’s nothing quite like the ritualistic burning of a scented candle to set the mood for rest and relaxation. Provided that you’re burning the right ones (that’s where we come in), candles can be a powerful form of aromatherapy, and help put you in the right headspace for a good night’s sleep.
Yes, Washing Your Face With Head & Shoulders Can Clear Up Acne—But There’s a Catch
Different types of acne require different courses of treatment. Deep, cystic pimples require retinoids and anti-inflammatories, while surface-level blackheads respond best to salicylic acid. And if you're dealing with fungal acne, the fix might just be hiding in your trusty old bottle of dandruff shampoo. Though we tend to be...
I Tried a $9 Custom Shampoo and Conditioner To Treat My Dry, Damaged Hair, and Was Genuinely Shocked at the Results
Whether you're going across the country or across the street, moving is stressful. When I moved from Sydney to Los Angeles earlier this year, finding an apartment and a car were top of mind—my hair was among the last things I was worried about. That is, until I realized just how big an impact my changing environment was going to have on it.
This Knee-Strengthening Exercise Can Be Done on a Treadmill in 5 Minutes for Better Mobility and Less Pain
TikTok can be a fount of inspiration for everything from DIY home projects and recipes to useful hacks and workout tips. The only problem? Because both amateurs and professionals have equal access to sharing their “expertise” on the platform—and who knows how the algorithms help a video go viral—it can be tricky to separate out the helpful from the harmful.
I Tried This 3-Minute Face Sculpting Workout Every Day for a Week, and Actually Noticed a Difference
I’m all about trying out different exercises that will strengthen the muscles on my body (Barre, weight training, Pilates…you name it, I’ve done it.), and now that I'm in my mid-30s, the same goes for any methodology that will keep my skin looking lifted and firm So, it only makes sense that I've been interested in exploring the intersection of these interests via the face sculpting exercises I've been seeing all over social media.
Those Cheesy Motivational Messages on Your Smartwatch Might Actually Inspire You To Exercise More
When it comes to working out, being told “good job” in even the smallest ways can be a powerful motivator. A new study from University of Minnesota researchers that will be published in the forthcoming issue of the Journal of Association of Information Systems looked at the effect of digital “kudos” and “nudges” in a fitness tracking app. Kudos were equivalent to likes, and nudges consisted of personalized motivational messages.
Make The Ultimate Affordable ‘Moisture Sandwich’ With These Under-$30 Serum-Moisturizer Pairings
On days when you know it's going to be cold outside, you layer. Perhaps you put a shirt on under your sweater, then maybe you add a coat, scarf, hat, and gloves. It's more effective to pile on multiple things that work in different ways to protect you from the cold instead of expecting a single item to do it all, and the same applies to your skin care.
I Tried the New Gatorade Smart Bottle and Sweat Patches, and This Is What They Taught Me About My Hydration
Think fast: When you hear the words “exercise” and “hydration,” what drink comes to mind first?. If you didn’t immediately think of, well, water, your answer was most likely Gatorade. While it’s far from the only sports drink on the market, it’s definitely the most dominant.
I Tried ‘Vagus Nerve’ Bath Oil To Help My Stress—And It Really Beats Regular Bubble Bath
Over the past two years, like most of us, how I spend my money and time has shifted. It used to be that if I had any “walking around cash” (that’s a term my grandma used, meaning leftover money after bills are paid), I’d spend on clothes or sushi. But post-pandemic my priorities have changed, and now the things that top my list are any product or any service that reduces stress.
I Finally Tried Courteney Cox’s Cleaning Line, Homecourt—These Are My Honest Thoughts
When I first heard about Courteney Cox’s new line of cleaning products, I was intrigued. Unlike many of her celeb friends who turn to beauty to fulfill their entrepreneurial pursuits, Cox has taken an entirely different route. Her cleaning product brand Homecourt is all about the idea of preserving and elevating the wellness of your home—one spritz at a time.
3 Lightweight Moisturizers Derms Say Will Keep Your Skin Hydrated Without Ever Feeling Greasy or Goopy
Having skin that's adequately hydrated is key for maintaining a strong and healthy skin barrier. Traditionally, getting that hydration meant you had to use heavy, occlusive creams—which of course made things complicated for those with oily skin (who, BTW, need moisture too) or anyone who didn't like the feel of a thick, goopy product greasing up their face. Now, though, there are plenty of lightweight formulas that get the job done without greasing up your face.
Well+Good
4 Moments When a Lower-Sugar Cocktail Is Just What Your Self-Care Routine Ordered
Picture this: It’s been a long week, and you need some restorative TLC. You might want to decompress with a little bit of me-time (aka firing up your favorite TV series and sinking into your couch). Maybe you’re feeling more social, and you invite some friends over for a night in or an Insta-worthy at-home brunch. Or, you’d love a warm meal—preferably made by anyone but you—so you head to your favorite restaurant.
‘I’m an ENT, and Here’s How Your Ability To Taste Food—And Your Palette—Changes as You Age’
Whether we like it or not, as we get older, it’s only natural that our body experiences change. And although a little optimistic thinking about aging might increase our healthspan, some of these changes are difficult to ignore...especially as we find ourselves needing to squint a little harder when reading a menu and our hangovers become a whole weekend ordeal. Farewell, college drinking days.
