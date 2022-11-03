ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

calcoastnews.com

Morro Bay’s mayor accused of conflict of interest over donation

Amid negotiations over a controversial project, Morro Bay Mayor John Headding garnered a $2,000 donation from one of the parties, an action that prompted critics to accuse the mayor of having a conflict of interest. Incumbent Mayor Headding is facing one challenger, Carla Wixom, the owner of Carla’s Country Kitchen....
MORRO BAY, CA
beerandbrewing.com

The Ancient Owl Offers Sagely Craft Wisdom to California’s Central Coast

From our Love Handles files on beer bars we love, this indoor-outdoor beer garden in downtown Atascadero, California, offers a hop-forward selection that mines the best of the Golden State. What it is: Ancient Owl is a clever, low-profile, outdoor-focused beer garden and bar (with a small bottle shop) smack...
ATASCADERO, CA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

A literal treehouse in Pismo Beach

Within the city of Pismo Beach, an authentic treehouse stands tall. And the one-bedroom, one-bath dwelling, built around an old oak tree, is just one feature of this expansive property. The site also includes a main house, a museum, a carriage house and a studio apartment. That’s five homes in...
PISMO BEACH, CA
esterobaynews.com

Moving Forward: Doug & Jen Little SLOCal Estate Auctions

If you look around your home, you will probably notice gently used belongings that will never be used again. Maybe you’ve decided to downsize, found your next home, but dread the packing you’ll have to do before the move. Maybe you’ve lost a loved one, and it’s simply too hard—too new—to deal with what you know you need to do. Or maybe you’re a collector and have maxed out your storage and need to clean out before you find new treasurers.
MORRO BAY, CA
slohsexpressions.com

What’s behind San Luis Obispo’s Lack of Diversity?

SLO County is different. Graphic courtesy of freshman reporter Aidan Field. San Luis Obispo High School prides itself on accepting people of many different backgrounds. However, this is often undermined by the fact that San Luis Obispo has much less diversity in comparison to the state. This lack of diversity in SLO affects students and teachers alike. It also impacts the education that students receive.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
andnowuknow.com

Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details

CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
HURON, CA
calcoastnews.com

City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo

A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

