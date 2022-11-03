Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
SLO County District Attorney Dow is a warrior for justice, Tribune rebuttal
Opinion by San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. Sadly, over the last decade issues of community safety have increasingly exposed the stark differences of world view between political conservatives and political “progressives.”. Progressive politics have brought us initiatives like Proposition 47 and 57 and have created the...
calcoastnews.com
Morro Bay’s mayor accused of conflict of interest over donation
Amid negotiations over a controversial project, Morro Bay Mayor John Headding garnered a $2,000 donation from one of the parties, an action that prompted critics to accuse the mayor of having a conflict of interest. Incumbent Mayor Headding is facing one challenger, Carla Wixom, the owner of Carla’s Country Kitchen....
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
beerandbrewing.com
The Ancient Owl Offers Sagely Craft Wisdom to California’s Central Coast
From our Love Handles files on beer bars we love, this indoor-outdoor beer garden in downtown Atascadero, California, offers a hop-forward selection that mines the best of the Golden State. What it is: Ancient Owl is a clever, low-profile, outdoor-focused beer garden and bar (with a small bottle shop) smack...
syvnews.com
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
A literal treehouse in Pismo Beach
Within the city of Pismo Beach, an authentic treehouse stands tall. And the one-bedroom, one-bath dwelling, built around an old oak tree, is just one feature of this expansive property. The site also includes a main house, a museum, a carriage house and a studio apartment. That’s five homes in...
Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect
Allan Hancock College police placed the college on a temporary lockdown Monday morning as officers searched for a nearby attempt-homicide suspect. The post Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Man dead following what's believed to be road range incident on Central Coast
A man is dead following what authorities believe was a road range incident on the Central Coast. At around 8 p.m. Friday, there was a confrontation involving two vehicles on Los Berros Road, in a rural area of Arroyo Grande. A man was shot. He later died at a hospital....
esterobaynews.com
Moving Forward: Doug & Jen Little SLOCal Estate Auctions
If you look around your home, you will probably notice gently used belongings that will never be used again. Maybe you’ve decided to downsize, found your next home, but dread the packing you’ll have to do before the move. Maybe you’ve lost a loved one, and it’s simply too hard—too new—to deal with what you know you need to do. Or maybe you’re a collector and have maxed out your storage and need to clean out before you find new treasurers.
calcoastnews.com
Slow decline in SLO County gas costs, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 10 cents during the past week to $5.83, while prices went up in most of the nation, according to figures from AAA. The California Air Resources Board released the winter blend of gasoline early in order...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
slohsexpressions.com
What’s behind San Luis Obispo’s Lack of Diversity?
SLO County is different. Graphic courtesy of freshman reporter Aidan Field. San Luis Obispo High School prides itself on accepting people of many different backgrounds. However, this is often undermined by the fact that San Luis Obispo has much less diversity in comparison to the state. This lack of diversity in SLO affects students and teachers alike. It also impacts the education that students receive.
andnowuknow.com
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
mustangnews.net
Ask SLO: City of San Luis Obispo launches new resident engagement platform
The City of San Luis Obispo has launched the first few stages of a resident engagement platform that allows community members to quickly see the answers to frequently asked questions and make reports or requests to the city. The city published a new webpage, under “Services,” called “Ask SLO,” where...
1 arrest, 2 dead after suspected DUI crash in Santa Maria
Santa Maria Police Officers found a crash between a solo male driver and a family of five at the Alvin Avenue and Blosser Road intersection at around 8 p.m.
Grant will fund increased police patrols in Paso Robles
Police will increase patrols, checkpoints, other traffic safety programs. – The Paso Robles Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety...
Sheriff investigating deadly shooting in rural Arroyo Grande
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Los Berros Rd. in rural Arroyo Grande on Friday.
New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4. The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.
Local winery named ‘American Winery of the Year’
Hope Family Wines honored at Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards. – Hope Family Wines this week announced that it has been named “American Winery of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s annual Wine Star Awards. Hope Family Wines is one of the pioneering heritage wineries that...
calcoastnews.com
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
