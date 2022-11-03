ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

West Virginia woman allegedly threatened to kill chief of Veterans Affairs Police

By Alexandra Weaver
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg woman was indicted Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill the Chief of the Veterans Affairs Police Vincent Kennedy, on three separate occasions.

Courtney Sedler

Courtney Sedler, 30, of Clarksburg, was indicted on three counts of influencing federal officer by threat Tuesday for the crimes, which happened in February, March, and October 2022, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

If convicted, Sedler could face up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count, for a possible total of up to 30 years in prison and $750,000.

Under Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case and the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General and the Veterans Affairs Police investigated, according to the release.

WOWK 13 News

