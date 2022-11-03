ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental_Floss

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

You Can Save Nearly $40 on This Amazon-Favorite Espresso & Cappuccino Machine — Today Only

It’s hard getting by the week without a proper cup of coffee. We all have the go-to drink that makes us feel like we could take on anything that the day has in store for us. However, taking the trip to Starbucks or the local coffee shop just sometimes isn’t in our schedule, and our coffee machine isn’t able to make the perfectly foamed espressos we’re craving. Luckily, one of the top-selling espresso machines on Amazon is on rare sale for nearly 20 percent off. The sleek machine of our dreams is an Amazon Choice for espresso machines, garnering nearly a...
Mental_Floss

Amazon’s Big Alexa Birthday Sale Is Still Going Strong—and Here Are the Best Amazon Devices To Get for Less

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. For many tech lovers, Alexa—Amazon’s cloud-based, voice-controlled virtual assistant—already feels like part of the family, especially given how useful the intelligent voice recognition service is for helping tackle chores around the house.
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy