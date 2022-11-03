ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

HELP Task Force recommends treatment that is not backed by science

By Nick Camper/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VIxo_0ixwvifL00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A new recommendation from the HELP Task Force is criticized by the medical community as “not supported by science.”

The Helping Every Life and Parent Task Force was created by Governor Kevin Stitt in July.

The intent was to come up with ways to help further the safety of women, mothers, and children in Oklahoma.

One of the recommendations is for Abortion Pill Reversal.

It is a treatment for women that have started medication abortion but have seconds thoughts.

LOCAL NEWS: Study: 42% of Oklahoma households cutting back to pay for electricity

Medication abortion is a two-step process consisting of two pills.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says the first pill, mifepristone, stops pregnancy growth by blocking the hormone progesterone. The second pill is misoprostol, which flushes out the uterus issue.

The reversal pill is supposed to be taken after mifepristone to resume the production of progesterone.

“We usually tell women if they take the first pill and change their mind – just watch and wait,” said Dr. Dana Stone, an OB-GYN in Oklahoma City. “We don’t prescribe another medication.”

Dr. Stone said it could be dangerous prescribing two competing medications so close to one another.

In its recommendation, the task force cited a study done in 2018.

“Progesterone use in early pregnancy is low risk and its application to counter the effects of mifepristone in such circumstances may be clinically beneficial in preserving her threatened pregnancy,” concluded the study .

Stone said The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists does not view reversal pill studies as scientific evidence that the treatment truly works.

“We don’t have evidence that it’s effective,” said Stone.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

ACOG states that studies have often lacked necessary scientific requirements “including no ethics approval, no control group, under-reporting of data, and no reported safety outcomes.”

The Oklahoma City doctor wanted to speak on this issue because she said it’s important to start the conversation now before any law is written.

“The thing that I always want people to understand is that pregnancy can be dangerous for women,” said Stone.

Dr. Stone worries about the government mandating a script to add “abortion pill reversal” treatment on a list of options doctors must read to patients.

She said Oklahoma has some of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country.  The doctor said if the state “asks us to give patients unproven treatments and interferes with the doctor-patient decision-making can only make that worse.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
publicradiotulsa.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Tribes and organizations seek to maximize Native voter turnout

Advocates of Indigenous representation are pressing hard to increase an underrepresented Native population’s participation at polls across Oklahoma on Tuesday. Oklahoma has the second-highest Native population in the nation. The 39 tribal nations based in Oklahoma account for 12% of the voting-age population, according to the National Congress of American Indians. Among the state’s over-18 population, 369,000 identify as Native American or Alaskan Native alone or in combination with another race.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Oklahoma Trigger Warning

Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Highest Rated Steakhouses

When it comes to steak, as Oklahomans, we rarely agree. We argue over everything that goes into a proper steak. Seasonings vs marinade, charcoal vs gas, grill vs oven, rare vs medium vs edible leather... the list goes on and on. For instance, while I've had some of the most...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker looking to change state question approval process

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sen. Warren Hamilton announced that he plans on refiling a resolution that proposes changes to the approval process for state questions. Hamilton filed Senate Joint Resolution 30 in the 2022 session, but it didn't advance past the Senate Rules Committee. The proposal was designed to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Cleanup is underway after an outbreak of tornadoes in East Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. An EF2 tornado, with 160 mph winds, injured at least 13 people and destroyed dozens of homes Friday in Lamar County. Midterm elections tomorrow. Final preparations will take place...
TEXAS STATE
KFOR

KFOR

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy