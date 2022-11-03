TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection’s Office has released details on a fatal shooting involving three agents and a group of undocumented migrants. On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area.

SAN LUIS, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO