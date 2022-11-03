ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

NBC 11 Weather: A chance for fall rain showers?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A wind advisory is set to begin on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PST in western Imperial County. Expect winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph. Rain is also a possibility on Tuesday and carrying into Wednesday. A transitioning weather pattern begins tomorrow, although colder temperatures will delay until Wednesday. Quieter weather expected for the weekend with temperatures warming slightly.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

YCAT bus drivers are no longer on the verge of going on strike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After all of Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus drivers declined a new three-year contract in October, the company in charge of their contracts continued the negotiations. Union President Bob Bean who represents the 32 YCAT employees says they were looking to increase wages by...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
Outsider.com

Water Skiing Squirrels Stun Crowd at Yuma County Fair

The annual Yuma County Fair Fall Fest was a big hit this year, thanks in large part to the star attraction: waterskiing squirrels! Daniel Joshua Wolverton recorded a video in Yuma, Arizona of two squirrels showing off their waterskiing skills while wearing mini lifejackets. “This is the squirrel water show of @twiggysinc. This was the finale of their performance at the Yuma County Fair,” Wolverton explained to Storyful.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Calipatria Gunfire Leaves Multiple Victims

CALIPATRIA — A shooting near a block of apartments on the eastern edge of Calipatria on Saturday, Nov. 5, has left at least three people with injuries — two of whom had to be airlifted to hospitals outside Imperial County, according to authorities. All the victims are reportedly...
CALIPATRIA, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Yuma man gets life sentence in woman’s death 2 years ago

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man was sentenced to life in prison for a woman's shooting death two years ago whose body was found in a citrus grove. Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the Nov. 3, 2020 killing of Kirstion Fish, 22. According to court records, the two had met several years earlier in Phoenix and had an on-again and off-again relationship.
YUMA, AZ
KOLD-TV

CBP agents involved in fatal shooting near San Luis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection’s Office has released details on a fatal shooting involving three agents and a group of undocumented migrants. On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area.
SAN LUIS, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Man Arrested Following El Centro Shooting

EL CENTRO – An apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old Brawley man for shooting another individual in the leg near Fourth Street and Wake Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Damien Gonzalez, city of residence unknown, was arrested a couple hours...
EL CENTRO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
cbp.gov

Smuggler’s One – ‘Track’ Mind Leads Calexico CBP Officers to Intercept More Than 400 Pounds of Deadly Narcotics Hidden Inside Railcars

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico Port of Entry discovered 486.06 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three railcars in two different events during routine inspections at the Calexico rail yard. “Using natural compartments on railcars is only one of the...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Border Patrol agents in Yuma shoot and kill unknown armed subject

The shooting happened near County 23rd St. and the Salinity Canal. San Luis, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KYMA that border patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector shot and killed an armed subject in San Luis. The agents were part of the special BORTAC...
SAN LUIS, AZ

