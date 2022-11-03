Read full article on original website
kyma.com
NBC 11 Weather: A chance for fall rain showers?
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A wind advisory is set to begin on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. PST in western Imperial County. Expect winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph. Rain is also a possibility on Tuesday and carrying into Wednesday. A transitioning weather pattern begins tomorrow, although colder temperatures will delay until Wednesday. Quieter weather expected for the weekend with temperatures warming slightly.
Rural Metro responds to midnight fire
During the overnight hours on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Rural Metro responded to a fire. The post Rural Metro responds to midnight fire appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 1:52PM MST until November 9 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 2 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger. vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,. unsecured objects may...
kyma.com
YCAT bus drivers are no longer on the verge of going on strike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After all of Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus drivers declined a new three-year contract in October, the company in charge of their contracts continued the negotiations. Union President Bob Bean who represents the 32 YCAT employees says they were looking to increase wages by...
Water Skiing Squirrels Stun Crowd at Yuma County Fair
The annual Yuma County Fair Fall Fest was a big hit this year, thanks in large part to the star attraction: waterskiing squirrels! Daniel Joshua Wolverton recorded a video in Yuma, Arizona of two squirrels showing off their waterskiing skills while wearing mini lifejackets. “This is the squirrel water show of @twiggysinc. This was the finale of their performance at the Yuma County Fair,” Wolverton explained to Storyful.
YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings
In a press release, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 329 emergency calls of service. The post YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Calipatria Gunfire Leaves Multiple Victims
CALIPATRIA — A shooting near a block of apartments on the eastern edge of Calipatria on Saturday, Nov. 5, has left at least three people with injuries — two of whom had to be airlifted to hospitals outside Imperial County, according to authorities. All the victims are reportedly...
Avenue B and 4th Place incident
Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. The post Avenue B and 4th Place incident appeared first on KYMA.
Katie Hobbs says she would remove shipping containers if elected
A tight governor's race is expected by pollsters between Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs. The post Katie Hobbs says she would remove shipping containers if elected appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Yuma man gets life sentence in woman’s death 2 years ago
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man was sentenced to life in prison for a woman's shooting death two years ago whose body was found in a citrus grove. Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the Nov. 3, 2020 killing of Kirstion Fish, 22. According to court records, the two had met several years earlier in Phoenix and had an on-again and off-again relationship.
KOLD-TV
CBP agents involved in fatal shooting near San Luis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection’s Office has released details on a fatal shooting involving three agents and a group of undocumented migrants. On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area.
YPD requesting for more information on two unsolved homicide cases
The Yuma Police Department brought up two unsolved homicide cases on social media asking the community for any information. The post YPD requesting for more information on two unsolved homicide cases appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Man Arrested Following El Centro Shooting
EL CENTRO – An apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old Brawley man for shooting another individual in the leg near Fourth Street and Wake Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Damien Gonzalez, city of residence unknown, was arrested a couple hours...
Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong
El Centro Police confirm a shooting injured one man after a drug deal gone wrong. The post Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong appeared first on KYMA.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
cbp.gov
Smuggler’s One – ‘Track’ Mind Leads Calexico CBP Officers to Intercept More Than 400 Pounds of Deadly Narcotics Hidden Inside Railcars
CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico Port of Entry discovered 486.06 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three railcars in two different events during routine inspections at the Calexico rail yard. “Using natural compartments on railcars is only one of the...
AZFamily
Man dead after Border Patrol agent-involved shooting near San Luis Port of Entry at border
SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot by Border Patrol agents last week. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office reported that on that Sunday, Oct. 30, a Border Patrol remote camera operator saw six possibly undocumented migrants trying to cross the border into the U.S. from Mexico around 1.8 miles from the San Luis Port of Entry.
kyma.com
“He destroyed our family”; Lucero case closed with prison sentence after two year roller coaster
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In August 2020, Luis Delgadillo was left shot and killed outside of the Econo Lodge Motel in Yuma, unleashing a ripple effect of a two-year case that impacted so many. From family, friends, law enforcement and the courts alike, it was a case against Izak...
kyma.com
Border Patrol agents in Yuma shoot and kill unknown armed subject
The shooting happened near County 23rd St. and the Salinity Canal. San Luis, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KYMA that border patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector shot and killed an armed subject in San Luis. The agents were part of the special BORTAC...
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
